The government, through the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs has announced that the 2024 BlueInvest Africa event will take place from 3rd to 4th July. BlueInvest Africa is a business-to-business event, that aims to catalyse the growth of Africa’s blue economy through strategic investments in SMEs.

30 outstanding blue projects from across Africa have been handpicked for presentation to a panel of investors during this year’s edition, set to take place in Kwale County. The event is supported by the Government of Kenya and funded by the European Commission Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE).

The business event will bring together key stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to explore opportunities for sustainable development in the blue economy sectors. This includes fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, IT technologies, robotics, marine pollution, plastic litters, and renewable energy. The primary goal is to attract partners willing and equipped to foster the development of these projects.

BlueInvest Africa is designed as a business-to-business platform for actionable discussions and networking. By focusing on SMEs, the event aims to empower local entrepreneurs and communities, fostering inclusive growth and resilience in Africa’s coastal regions.

In his address, His Excellency CS Salim Mvurya of the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs stated, “Kenya is one of Africa’s 38 coastal states and a pioneer in the blue economy. BlueInvest Africa will earmark our commitment to find sustainable solutions from the oceans for long-term economic growth. We call upon the private sector, as now is the time to invest in the blue economy for the prosperity of local communities.”

The business event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions highlighting best practices, innovative solutions, and investment opportunities in the blue economy sector. Attendees can expect to engage with leading experts, investors, and policymakers, gaining valuable insights and forging meaningful connections to support their business objectives.