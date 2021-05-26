Shares

Telkom’s financial services platform, T-Kash, has been incorporated into the government digital services platform, eCitizen. This integration with the eCitizen Portal will enable T-Kash customers to pay for National and County Government Services on the portal.

T-Kash customers will be enabled to make digital payments for services offered by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Business Registration Service and Immigration Services. Other services include those offered by the Civil Registration Department, Office of the Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Construction Authority and other government agencies.

Through T-Kash, entrepreneurs in Mombasa, Nyeri and Kisumu Counties can also pay for their single business permits, trade licenses and e-construction permits. This is a boon to Kenya’s Ease of Doing Business Program that seeks to, among other actions, further automate service delivery.

To pay using T-Kash on the Portal, customers are to follow the normal Login processes to access the portal, choose the Telkom T-kash option and will be guided by the payment instructions, as indicated, for the service.

Telkom’s CEO, Mugo Kibati says this move speaks to one of the firm’s commitments to better position its infrastructure asset base and services. This is expected to drive digital transformation within the Consumer, SME, Corporate and Public sectors, to enable them become smart entities. “This strategic partnership will help broaden the eCitizen’s revenue collection options, and improve services to Kenyans, as well as cement our ambition to be the technology partner of choice to our consumers, private and public sector clients,” he added.

Recently, the company, through its digital services platform, T-Kash, announced its partnership with the Ministry of ICT’s National Youth Council of Kenya (NYCK), to co-create Fursa. Fursa is an e-wallet that will open up a portfolio of financial opportunities to the youth in Kenya and more so at the grassroots levels to increase the youth’s resilience in the midst of physical and infrastructural barriers.