NCBA has today led a tree planting of 3,000 mangroves and coastal clean-up exercise in Diani, Kwale County. The initiative was hosted in celebration of World Environment Day 2025, themed Ending Plastic Pollution and was in partnership with Boreka Group, the Kenya Forest Service, Kwale County Government, NEMA and local communities,

NCBA’s partnership with Boreka is now in its third year. A total of 180,000 trees planted across Kitui and Kwale, maintaining a 75% seedling survival rate. During this period, 1,040 farmers have received training in sustainable agroforestry, and 392 jobs have been created through seedling supply and clean-up initiatives. Additionally, NCBA has trained 35 Boreka staff members on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and engaged 27 communities in climate awareness campaigns.

During the exercise, NCBA Group Director Marketing, Communication & Citizenship, Nelly Wainaina, remarked, “Plastic pollution represents one of the most significant environmental challenges, posing a grave threat to marine life and coastal ecosystems worldwide. At NCBA, we continue to execute our 15 Sustainability commitments ensuring we Change The Story of the communities we operate in. We are committed to taking decisive action through the planting of mangroves to restore vital coastal habitats. Furthermore, we aim to empower local communities and partners to engage in sustainable, long-term initiatives to mitigate ocean-bound plastic waste.”

The Chale-Diani area, situated along Kenya’s southern coast in Kwale County, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance. It has vital marine and coastal habitats, including coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests, which support diverse marine life such as turtles, fish, and invertebrates. NCBA’s efforts aim to restore the ecosystem and help local communities adapt to climate change and improve their livelihoods.

As part of World Environment Day, NCBA held educational sessions with local schools and youth groups to increase understanding of plastic pollution. They also highlighted the important functions of mangroves in safeguarding coastlines, sustaining fisheries, and capturing carbon in Diani, Kwale County.

Today’s tree planting exercise is part of the sustainability strategy dubbed Change the Story by the banking group which aims to drive positive impact on the environment, communities and governance. The company plans to grow 10 million trees by 2030 contributing to reforestation and long-term carbon offset efforts. By August 2024, they had successfully planted over 450,000 trees which was achieved through partnerships with Karura Forest, Kenya Forest Service, Boreka Group, World Wide Fund Kenya and Baboon Project.