Shares

Following a recent public notice on noise pollution control, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has escalated its enforcement efforts, issuing immediate closure orders to eight specific establishments.

This action is the direct result of these facilities failing to comply with previous Environmental Restoration Orders and the Authority’s continued receipt of noise complaints from surrounding communities.

The recent closures come just days after NEMA launched a major regulatory action, putting 107 bars, clubs, and restaurants across Kenya on notice for excessive noise levels. Following the public notice issued around September 18, 2025, the Authority had demanded that all non-compliant businesses submit critical documents within seven days to avoid closure.

These mandatory documents included:

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) License.

The most recent Environmental Audit (EA).

Details of current noise pollution control measures.

A formal explanation detailing why legal action or closure should not be taken.

Despite these warnings, the Authority has confirmed that it continues to receive complaints regarding noise from several of the targeted locations. Consequently, the following eight facilities have been issued immediate closure orders:

Kettle House, Muthangari Drive Boba Drinks and Café, Kilimani Speedy’s Bar and Restaurant, Watamu Beach Road Bar Next Door, Othaya Road, Kilimani Emirates Lounge, Pipeline Area Infusion Lounge in Ruaka along Limuru Road Status Lounge in Ruaka, along Limuru Road Kifaru Place, along Mombasa Road

To regain operational status, the closed facilities must adhere to strict environmental restoration requirements. They are mandatorily directed to: