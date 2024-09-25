Shares

Pwani Oil Products has launched a year-round campaign aimed at educating communities on the value of environmental conservation, with notable attention on clean oceans. The company has established a calendar of activities to participate in community education drives, clean-up events, and media engagements to reinforce the message of sustainability.

The announcement was made in Kilifi County alongside various partners including the North Coast Beach Hotel, the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), the Kilifi County Government, and community members. The stakeholders participated in a beach clean-up activity as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day activities.

Over 1 tonne of plastic and other non-degradable waste were collected from a 3km stretch of coastline in Kilifi, with NEMA facilitating the proper disposal and management of the collected waste.

The beach cleanup and annual communication campaign are part of Pwani Oil’s ongoing sustainability initiatives and investments. The company has previously invested in a 1500Kwh solar energy plant, providing renewable energy to supplement its power needs, while contributing to a reduction in its carbon footprint.

The company has also partnered with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Kilifi County in a major reforestation project aimed at restoring forest cover by planting 5,000 trees. Such initiatives demonstrate Pwani Oil’s leadership in sustainability while highlighting its commitment to environmental preservation at every level.

Speaking at the launch event, Pwani Oil’s Commercial Director, Rajul Malde said, “Our work aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal number 14, which speaks to the conservation and sustainable use of our oceans and marine resources. This is part of our sustainability initiative, which seeks to positively contribute to the community we operate in through environmental conservation.”

Recently-crowned Miss Earth Kenya, Faith Wanyama, who is also the Brand Ambassador of Pwani Oil’s Afrisense Expert Bathing Bar, headlined the cleanup exercise. Earlier in the year, Afrisense sponsored the Miss Earth Kenya pageant, from which Wanyama emerged victorious, winning her a chance to represent the country at the global Miss Earth competition in the Philippines. Afrisense is sponsoring her conservation campaign for the November event.

“The cleanup gels well with my desire for sustainability across all environmental concerns. I am really honored to participate in the event, which has also helped gain critical learnings on marine and oceanic resources. This will form part of my submission at the Miss Earth Global Finals and place Kenya on the international platform as a champion for sustainability and Environmental conservation,” said Ms. Wanyama.