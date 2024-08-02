Shares

Pwani Oil Products (Pwani Oil) has introduced its upgraded Ushindi multipurpose bar soap. According to Pwani Oil, the soap has been reformulated to make it stronger, durable, and gentler on hands, while maintaining its affordability.

In the process to upgrade the bar soap, Pwani Oil invested Ksh. 24 million (USD 180,000) in enzyme research to derive the best formulations for rapid and thorough cleaning. The new Ushindi, is currently available in supermarkets and retail shops countrywide and incorporates advanced enzyme technology that accelerates the breakdown of proteins, ensuring more effective stain removal.

To complement its advanced formula, the new Ushindi multipurpose bar soap comes in a new packaging design, ensuring it stands out prominently on retail shelves across the country. The new look enhances visibility in addition to showcasing the product’s upgraded performance and appeal.

The new Ushindi bar soap does not attract an extra cost, providing value for money. The product will be available in different-sized packages; 100g, 800g and 175g, for a wider market reach.

A promising uptake of the reformulated Ushindi has led to a 25% increase in production, with Pwani Oil set to produce 2,500 metric tonnes every month, translating to about 125 tonnes per day. The increase in demand arises from the multipurpose functions of the new formula, and the associated savings. In addition to its enhanced cleaning capabilities, the new formula includes additional oils for extended soap life and glycerine to maintain skin gentleness, addressing the dual concerns of durability and skin care.

The reformulation of Ushindi comes at a time when Pwani Oil is enhancing its capacity in homecare products, supported by its expanded production plant in Kikambala, Kilifi County.

The liquid detergent plant can produce up to 40 tonnes of dishwashing pastes, dishwashing liquid, and floor cleaners daily. This is in addition to 12 tonnes of personal care products per day, encompassing milking jelly, petroleum jelly, lotions, and an assortment of soaps. The high-quality products emerging from this scaled up plant have a shelf life exceeding 2.5 years, ensuring long-lasting freshness and effectiveness.

Speaking at the inveiling of the upgraded Ushindi soap, Rajul Malde, Pwani Oil’s Commercial Director said, “Kenyans often use bar soap and washing powder or other detergents for a clean wash. This is now going to be a thing of the past because the new Ushindi Multipurpose Bar Soap incorporates the same enzyme technology that is used in powder soaps. By bringing this innovation into the Ushindi soap, customers don’t have to buy two products for one wash.”