Shares

Pwani Oils’ new Kikambala factory has received international recognition from Bureau Veritas for its Good Manufacturing Practices in home and personal care products.

The award signifies Pwani Oil’s consistent production of quality products that are trackable and can be traced for any nonconformity to existing quality standards. This makes it easier for any sub-standard products to be removed from the manufacturing process.

Besides, achieving the ISO Certification 22716:2007 showcases Pwani Oil’s commitment to realizing a sustainable environment by making life choices that ensure an equal and better way of life for future generations.

This means that the business continues to meet its production targets but at the same time, the environment does not suffer due to the manufacturer’s activities.

According to Bureau Veritas, “Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is important for the manufacturing sector as it moves safety and quality to the top of the agenda”.

For Pwani Oil, its current GMP (cGMPs) allows them to provide a clean, consistent, and maintainable environment for the finished product by limiting the exposure of products and people, to safeguard against contamination.

The cGMPs require that processes, procedures, and methods be written down through the creation of standard operating procedures. Besides, this enables them to practice sustainable production by doing more and better with less.

Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde said, “We’re elated to have been recognized by Bureau Veritas for our manufacturing practices. Indeed, today’s consumer is increasingly demanding: they want to know where their food comes from, how it was made and processed, and how its quality was preserved. This has allowed us to be more innovative and creative in taking care of our customer’s safety. At Pwani Oil, we have made an intentional decision to interact with the planet responsibly by investing in the latest production technology using fewer resources but with enhanced productivity. For instance, on responsible waste management, we embrace innovative technologies like pyrolysers to generate energy from wastes that are hard to recycle, this helps us to minimize contamination of soil and water.”

Since 1985, Pwani Oil has been instrumental in Kenya’s FMCG Industry as it makes household brands including Fresh Fri, Salit , Fry Mate and Mpishi Poa cooking oils and fats. They also manufacture Sawa bathing soap, Ushindi Laundry and Kitchen Solutions and White Wash Multi-Purpose Soaps.