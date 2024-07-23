Shares

Faith Wanyama has been crowned Miss Earth Kenya 2024, at a pageant gala at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi. She will represent the country at the global Miss Earth pageant happening in September this year.

As the title sponsor of this year’s edition of the Miss Earth Kenya competition, Pwani Oil, through its Afrisense beauty bathing bar soap, awarded the winner with a Ksh. 100,000 cash prize. Faith also secured an ambassadorship contract for their beauty soap brand. As the brand ambassador, Faith will actively participate in Pwani Oil’s sustainability initiatives.

Afrisense, one of Pwani Oil’s latest beauty bathing soap brand, aligns with the Miss Earth Kenya pageant profile. This is thanks to its formulation composed of natural ingredients like kalahari melon seed oil and mafura butter. The company’s sustainability initiatives are geared to ensure that nature is conserved to ensure these ingredients continue to thrive.

Faith Wanyama’s crowning as Miss Earth Kenya 2024, came after a two-day bootcamp that featured eight other contestants who had been selected into the finals. The competition had attracted over 3,000 applications.

The bootcamp sought to equip the contestants with communication, interpersonal, entrepreneurial, mobilization and fund-raising skills. Various contests were held during the bootcamp, which started on July 16, 2024, based on which a judging panel trimmed the list of participants to eight.

The last eight walked the runway on Saturday, 20th July 2024, with Faith Wanyama emerging victorious, as Messry Lungátso, Prudence Tendwa and Nestah Karanja were the first, second and third runner-up, respectively. Messry, Prudence and Nestah take home the titles of Miss Air, Miss Water and Miss Fire, and they will be supported to implement projects correlating with the respective element under their titles.

Speaking after her win, an elated Faith said, “I am really delighted to have been named the Miss Earth Kenya 2024. This is a surreal moment for me because I was up against tough competition, but I am thankful that the judges saw it fit to award me the crown. I know this title will open up great opportunities for me, including the chance to represent my country on a global platform, where I promise to do my level best.”

At the Miss Earth global finals, Faith will be competing against over 80 contestants, in a showcase that will be broadcast all around the world. Her participation also accords her the chance to market her country, Kenya, and opportunities therein, to global audiences.