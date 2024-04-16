Shares

Mega Growth, a hair care products and solutions company, has launched a new brand campaign dubbed Goodbye hair breakage. The campaign aims to influence consumers to use the brands products that promise to reduce hair breakage and promote healthy hair.

The Goodbye Hair Breakage campaign will feature a new TV commercial and key visuals aimed at communicating the functional attributes of Mega Growth. This message will be disseminated in various channels such as trade, OOH, hair salons countrywide, TV and digital media platforms.

At the launch of the campaign, a brand-new logo for the Mega Growth brand and new refreshed packs for the range were also unveiled. The new packs are cleaner and Afrocentric, graced by beautiful African women. It is also crisp with reduced clutter that depicts clear variant differentiation from competitor products.

The new Mega Growth collection will be available for purchase in cosmetic shops, leading supermarkets and selected salons countrywide from mid-April 2024.

Speaking during the announcement event held at Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi , Hair Care Brand Manager at Mega Growth, Margaret Muriithi, noted stated, “We understand the unique challenges faced by today’s African woman when it comes to achieving healthy and beautiful hair. That is why our scientists have been continuously researching to find out the causes of hair breakage and develop innovative solutions. That is why today we are excited to announce this new campaign centred around our range of Relaxers, Daily Break Free leave in strengthener, Deep Strengthening treatment, Oil and lotion products, all backed up by cutting edge research, and now in a new refreshed Afrocentric pack.”