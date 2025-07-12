Shares

Roam has partnered with Fortune Credit to launch a financing program aimed at unlocking access to electric motorcycles for both individuals and businesses. The partnership begins with an initial order of 600 Roam Air Gen 2 motorcycles.

Fortune Credit has tailored the financing model to match the real income flows of small business owners and informal sector riders.

Habib Lukaya, Regional Sales Operations Manager at Roam: “This partnership isn’t just about selling Roam Air, but it is about breaking systemic barriers. By offering a locally made, zero-emission motorcycle with a flexible ownership model, we’re enabling more riders and businesses to switch to electric, save money, and create jobs. This is the future of transport in Kenya—clean, affordable, and built for us.”

Customers will pay a Ksh. 25,000 deposit, followed by Ksh. 527 daily for 24 months, with full ownership of both the motorcycle and battery. The package also includes motorcycle insurance, Hospicash health cover, and access to Roam’s charging infrastructure, including portable home charging and Roam Hubs.

The motorcycles financed under this program are the newly launched Roam Air Gen 2 models. The new bike has features such as a stronger 240 kg frame, dual battery range of up to 160 km, improved waterproofing, safer battery locking, and enhanced comfort.

Janet Kuteli, Founder & CEO of Fortune Credit Limited: “This partnership with Roam Electric and GreenMax Capital through their Green For Access first-loss facility reflects our commitment to empowering underserved riders and small businesses with clean, income-generating assets. By offering affordable financing bundled with asset insurance, health insurance, and financial education, we’re not just enabling ownership—we’re building resilience. We’re proud to pioneer innovation and impact in a space many have considered too risky for too long.”

The program is supported by Fortune Credit’s risk-sharing facility with Green for Access Fund LLC (G4A). It aims to scale access to clean, income-generating technologies across Kenya. This partnership enables Fortune Credit to offer more affordable loans for electric motorcycles and other climate-smart solutions while minimizing credit risk.