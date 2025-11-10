Shares

Roam, an electric vehicle company, has launched an unprecedented equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, the world’s first and Europe’s largest equity crowdfunding platform. This initiative offers private investors globally an opportunity to buy a stake in Roam as it rapidly scales electric mobility across Africa.

Roam is making a limited allocation of its upcoming Pre-Series B fundraising round available. Early access is being offered to those on the waiting list before the public launch, and the allocation will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’ve proven that electric mobility is possible, affordable, and scalable in Africa,” said Filip Lövström, CEO and Co-Founder, Roam. “This crowdfunding campaign is about inclusion. We want anyone within our community, and supporters of our mission, to now be able to join us on our continued journey as a shareholder.

This campaign targets Africa’s massive motorcycle market, valued at over $15 billion annually. The funds raised will be used to scale Roam’s flagship electric motorcycle and accelerate the expansion of its crucial charging network.

Roam has established a robust growth trajectory, bolstered by partnerships with companies like Bolt, Hitachi, DHL, TotalEnergies, Wells Fargo, and M-KOPA.

Production Power: The company operates from its Roam Park facility in Nairobi, which boasts an annual production capacity of over 50,000 motorcycles and utilizes Kenya’s 80% renewable energy grid.

Accessibility: Partners like M-KOPA, Africa’s largest Pay-As-You-Go financier, make Roam’s electric motorcycles accessible to riders through daily micro-payments.

Infrastructure: To complement its vehicles, which are already used for ride-hailing by drivers for Bolt and Uber, Roam is deploying a solar-powered charging infrastructure supported by TotalEnergies and European grants. This network already spans across Kenya and is prepared to scale across borders.

To explore this investment opportunity, visit: https://www.roam-electric.com/crowdfunding.