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The Kenyan Ministry of Education recently released the disbursement circular for the second term of 2026. On the surface, the numbers look like a routine bureaucratic update.

However, when you intersect the official circular with the Principal Secretary’s recent policy clarifications, a troubling picture emerges: the government is asking school heads to run institutions on what amounts to pocket change, all while claiming the system is fully funded.

Here is an analysis of why the current funding model for Free Primary Education (FPE) isn’t just insufficient, it’s mathematically impossible.

The Ministry’s official policy states that the annual capitation for primary school learners is capped at KSh 1,400. This is supposed to be released in three tranches: 50% for Term 1, 30% for Term 2, and 20% for Term 3.

By this logic, for the current Term 2 cycle, every learner in Kenya should have been allocated KSh 420.00 (30% of 1,400).

However, the April 2026 circular reveals a different reality. When you combine the allocations for Account 1 (Learning Materials) and Account 2 (Operations), the total amount released per learner is only KSh 188.33. This represents a 55% shortfall from the government’s own stated policy. School heads are being expected to deliver 100% of the curriculum while receiving less than half of the promised seasonal budget.

Perhaps the most unfair aspect of the 2026 disbursement is the data used to calculate it. The circular explicitly states that funds were computed based on NEMIS data extracted on 25th November 2024.

By the time this money hits school accounts in May 2026, that data is 17 months old.

The Result: Every child who enrolled in Grade 1 in 2025 or 2026, and every student who transferred into a new school in the last year and a half, is essentially “invisible” to the Treasury.

The Burden: Headteachers must take the meager KSh 188 meant for a verified 2024 student and stretch it to cover the newcomers who arrived in 2025 and 2026. This isn’t just an administrative delay; it is a systematic defunding of the youngest learners in the system.

The PS claims that capitation is based on clear expenditure lines determined by the estimated costs incurred by each learner. When we look at those lines in the circular, the estimates feel detached from the reality of the Kenyan economy:

Electricity, Water, and Conservancy: KSh 8.00 per learner, per term. For a school of 500 pupils, that is KSh 4,000 to cover three months of water and power bills. In an era of rising utility costs, this amount wouldn’t cover the standing charges of a single meter.

Repairs and Maintenance (RMI): KSh 23.00. This is the total sum allocated to fix broken desks, leaking roofs, or pit latrines for an entire term.

Contingencies: KSh 2.00. The ministry has allocated the equivalent of the smallest possible coin to handle any unforeseen emergency a child might face at school.

To make matters worse, the circular mandates strict adherence to these vote heads. A headteacher who has a surplus in Textbook Maintenance but cannot pay the school’s water bill is forbidden from moving those funds. This siloed accounting prevents local schools from solving local problems, effectively paralyzing the Board of Management (BOM) while the school’s infrastructure crumbles.

The intersection of the PS’s policy and the Ministry’s circular reveals a widening chasm between political rhetoric and the classroom floor. While the government maintains the optics of a functional Free Primary Education program, the numbers tell a story of managed decline.

By underfunding the tranches, relying on nearly two-year-old data, and allocating insulting amounts for basic utilities, the state is quietly shifting the financial burden back onto parents and teachers. When the KSh 188.33 runs out, which it inevitably will, the voluntary contributions from parents become the only thing keeping the school gates open.

True transparency requires acknowledging that you cannot buy a quality education for the price of a loaf of bread and a soda per term. Until the math adds up, Free Primary Education remains an unfunded mandate.