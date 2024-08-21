Shares

Huawei has announced its sponsorship for the World Skills Kenya national competition and support for training students in 5 tracks.

The World Skills Kenya competition is led by Director General of TVET Authority, Dr. Kipkirui Langat, and is taking place this week at the Kenya School of TVET (KSTVET), as part of the international competition.

The national competition was officially opened by CS for Education, Hon. Julius Ogamba, and attended by PS for TVET, Dr. Esther Muoria, among other dignitaries. Other partners in attendance include representatives from the International Labor Organisation, UNESCO, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), KCB Bank, amongst others.

During the event, Huawei also officially handed over a plaque to the Kenya School of TVET (KSTVET), having recently signed an agreement for the School to be an ICT Academy Support Centre (IASC). This entails Huawei support for KS TVET lecturers, trainers and equipment, so KSTVET can offer training.

In his speech, Hon. Julius Ogamba, CS for Education emphasized the value that World Skills brings noting that, “Each participant will have the opportunity to learn from international best practices and gain invaluable insights to enrich their skills. Participants will engage in practical simulations, problem solving exercises and collaborative projects that highlight the transformative capabilities of their skills.”

Dr. Edwin Tarno, CEO of KS TVET thanked Huawei on behalf of the Kenyan government and the TVET institutions. “It will help us expand our training [to support] the ICT sector in Kenya, including Artificial Intelligence and all the aspects that are used in technical education,” he said.

Last year, Huawei supported two tracks, IT Networking and Cybersecurity, and provided further training for the winner to be better prepared for the global final in September 2024. This year, Huawei is providing training for 5 tracks in the World Skills Kenya National Competition; IT Networking, Cybersecurity, IT software, Information Network cabling, and Mobile Applications Development. Huawei is also providing internet for the training facilities and providing Switches and Routers for training.