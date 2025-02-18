Shares

Toyota by CFAO has confirmed that it will invest Ksh. 33 million in the 2025 WRC Safari Rally which will take place in Naivasha next month. This marks the fifth consecutive year that CFAO Mobility Kenya has supported the rally as the official transport partner.

The sponsorship includes the provision of one Toyota GR Hilux Pick-up that will be used as a double zero 00 route opener. Additionally, they will also provide a Hilux Mild Hybrid Pick-up that will be used as the zero 0 car, on selected stages.

Toyota by CFAO will support the professional driver training for 10 of the Safari Rally safety caravan drivers, to enhance their road safety and defensive driving capabilities during the rally.

This year’s Safari Rally coincides with the 100th anniversary of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s participation in rallying. Over the past century, Toyota Gazoo Racing has cemented its legacy as a dominant force in motorsport, winning multiple world championships and consistently pushing the boundaries of automotive performance and endurance.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, said: “We are incredibly proud to mark five years of continuous support for the WRC Safari Rally, a landmark event that showcases Kenya’s motorsport excellence to the world. As we celebrate 100 years of Toyota Gazoo Racing in rallying, our investment reflects Toyota’s unwavering commitment to pushing the limits for better, delivering high-performance vehicles, and supporting the growth of rallying in Kenya.”

At the same time, this year’s rally will be powered by the #HiluxUnleashYourShujaa campaign, celebrating the toughness and reliability of the Toyota Hilux Pick-Up. The campaign highlights the Shujaa (heroic) spirit among Kenyans that is embodied by the Hilux and aligns with the Safari Rally’s reputation as the ultimate test of grit and performance.

As a locally assembled model, the Hilux Pick-Up is fit for purpose delivering to customer needs, be it transporting farming produce from the hilly regions of Kenya to supporting SMEs like contractors and hardwares across the country. For the Rally, the Hilux has proven itself over the years, having been the route opener of choice for what is known as the world’s toughest rally, for 4 years running, and never once letting the Safari Rally team down.

“The #HiluxUnleashYourShujaa campaign is not just about a vehicle, it embodies the unbeatable spirit of all hardworking Kenyans, who chase their dreams with unrelenting determination and carry a never-say-die spirit in everything they do. Just like the Hilux, which has conquered the toughest terrains for decades, this campaign inspires individuals to push their limits, embrace challenges, and unleash their inner strength. We are therefore proud to showcase the Hilux as the ultimate companion for those who dare to take on extraordinary tasks,” Mr. Arvinder noted.

This year, once again, the Toyota Gazoo Racing will continue with its road safety campaign in schools. This year’s initiative introduces an exciting mural drawing competition, where participating schools will visually express key road safety messages through artwork. The winning institution will be rewarded for its outstanding efforts in promoting #RoadSafety4All.

With the rise in road traffic incidents, especially those involving young pedestrians, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s campaign seeks to instil a strong culture of road safety among school-going children. The mural competition will challenge students to creatively depict essential road safety themes, including; pedestrian safety and proper road use, respect for traffic rules, road signs and safe school zones, and responsible driving behavior.

“At CFAO Mobility Kenya, we believe that road safety starts with education. By engaging students creatively and interactively, we hope to impart lifelong habits that promote responsible road use. The mural competition not only fosters awareness but also empowers young learners to become advocates for safer roads in their communities. We are excited to see the talent and powerful messages that will emerge from this campaign,” Arvinder added.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing team at the Safari Rally will be led by Elfyn Evans, and team-mates Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanpera. They did well at Rally Sweden after emerging first, second, and fifth, respectively and the team hopes to replicate this performance in the upcoming Safari Rally in Kenya.