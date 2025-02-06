Shares

The 2025 WRC Safari Rally is gearing up to be a thrilling and fan-centric event, organizers have announced. With a focus on accessibility and spectator experience, this year’s rally promises to bring the action closer to the public than ever before. Scheduled for March, the event is the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship and is generating significant excitement.

WRC Safari Rally CEO, Charles Gacheru, emphasized the commitment to making the rally more accessible, particularly for those who may not be able to travel to the stages. Key initiatives include:

• Public Rally Village: A dedicated rally village will be set up at Morendat Farm, just 4km from the Delamere Shop on the way to Nakuru. This will serve as a hub for fans to experience the rally atmosphere.

• Interaction with Stars: Spectators will have opportunities to interact with World Rally Team stars throughout the four-day event.

• Rally Cars at the Village: Rally cars will be present at the village each day, either competing or for autograph sessions. Big screens will also be available for fans to follow the rally action.

• Prize Giving at Hell’s Gate: The prize-giving ceremony has been moved to Hell’s Gate, allowing fans to celebrate with the winners. This follows a successful trial of the same last year.

Organizers are working to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for spectators. While encouraging fans to get close to the action, safety remains a top priority. Discussions are also underway with the WRC to broadcast feeds from the event on free-to-air television across East Africa, expanding the reach of the rally.

The 2025 Safari Rally features two new stages: Morendat Farm in Naivasha and Camp Moran. The Shakedown stage has also been moved from Loldia to Sleeping Warrior in Naivasha.

This year’s rally will serve as a round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) and the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC), in addition to the WRC support categories (WRC2 and WRC3), which will feature Kenyan drivers.

Entries have been capped at 50 cars for safety reasons, primarily due to the limitations of nighttime air support. All works teams have confirmed their participation, and there is strong interest from smaller teams in the WRC2 and WRC3 categories.

The rally is expected to attract top drivers, including the reigning world champion, Thierry Neuville, two-time WRC champion and Safari winner, Kalle Rovanpera, and Sebastien Ogier, who recently won the Monte Carlo Rally. Four KCB sponsored Kenyan rally drivers are also confirmed to be on the lineup and they include: Nikhil Sachania, Evans Kavisi, Tinashe Gatimu and Karan Patel. KCB has also confirmed its sponsorship of the event to the tune of Ksh. 209 million.

The 2025 Safari Rally promises to be a memorable event, combining world-class motorsport with the stunning backdrop of Kenya’s landscapes.