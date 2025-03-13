Shares

The Lewa Safari Marathon is scheduled for June 28 and the initiative will also be celebrating 25 years of existence.

Since its inception, Safaricom has been the event’s main sponsor with support from Huawei for over a decade.

Organised by international conservation organisation Tusk and Kenya’s Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, with lead sponsors Safaricom and Huawei, the annual event has raised over Ksh 1.3 billion (US $9 million) since the first race in 2000.

Other companies that have supported the initiative include Access Bank, ICEA Lion, Highlands, AMREF, Elewana, Safarilink, Garda World, Tropical Heat, and African Originals.

Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, said: “For 25 years, we have supported the Lewa Marathon, a cause that goes beyond conserving Lewa Conservancy to uplifting the surrounding communities, aligning perfectly with our purpose of transforming lives. As both the marathon and Safaricom mark 25 years in 2025, we are proud to commit KES 10 million to this year’s edition. Additionally, we will host the Safaricom Karura Mini Run in May, a fundraising initiative we introduced last year with our partners to further support the Lewa Marathon.”

Gao Fei, CEO of Huawei Kenya, said: “Huawei is delighted to have supported the Lewa Safari Marathon for the past 17 years. The conservancy is home to some of the rarest wildlife and we know through our support and that of Safaricom, a diﬀerence has been made in preserving these iconic species for future generations as well as the surrounding communities”

The funds raised have been instrumental in protecting the endangered mountain bongo, a rare species found exclusively in the mountains of central Kenya. They have also supported conservation efforts for Kenya’s Grevy’s zebra and black rhino as well as some of East Africa’s last remaining ‘super-tusker’ elephants.

Nick Bubb, Chief Executive of Tusk, said: “The Lewa Safari Marathon is more than just a race – it’s a marathon with purpose; a movement that has, for 25 years, united runners from around the world in support of Kenya’s extraordinary wildlife and communities. Through the event, we have raised vital funds that drive conservation eﬀorts, protect threatened species, and uplift local livelihoods. Celebrating this quarter century milestone reminds of the power of collective action and the impact we can achieve together for the future of Africa’s natural heritage.”

Race funding has financed six hospitals and clinics, providing essential healthcare to approximately 40,000 people in rural Kenyan communities each year. It has also supported education through bursaries and infrastructure for over 10,000 students and empowered 724 women artisans through beadwork and beekeeping initiatives.

Mike Watson, CEO of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, said: “The Lewa Safari Marathon embodies the deep connection between conservation and community. At Lewa, we envision a future where all Kenyans value, protect, and benefit from wildlife, and this event continues to be a powerful force in making that vision a reality. As one of Kenya’s pioneering conservancies, now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a Man and Biosphere Reserve, Lewa has seen remarkable growth in wildlife populations and biodiversity. Equally, our community programs have expanded to support thousands, reinforcing the essential role of conservation in securing sustainable livelihoods. None of this progress would be possible without the unwavering support of our runners, sponsors, conservation partners and the neighbouring communities we work with. As we mark this milestone, we celebrate the extraordinary impact we have made together and look ahead to an even brighter, more sustainable future for both people and wildlife.”

Since 2000, more than 25,000 runners from over 40 countries have participated, earning it recognition from Runner’s World as one of the world’s top ten amateur races. The event offers a 42km full marathon, a 21km half-marathon, a 10km executive race and a 5km distance for younger runners. Participants run on a high-altitude course in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. The conservancy is home to some of the highest densities of wildlife in Kenya including the iconic ‘Big Five’ – buffalo, elephant, lion, leopard, and rhinoceros.