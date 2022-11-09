Shares

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company has announced that it has signed new partnerships with local training partners such as Computer Learning Centre (CLC), Moringa School and Zalego Academy in a bid to train underemployed and unemployed youth for high-quality jobs in the technology sector.

In addition, AWS and the Ministry of ICT have joined forces to provide free foundational cloud content through Ajira Digital platform accessible to all citizens as well as in over 300 training centres across the country from early 2023.

At the same time, AWS has partnered with the Ministry of Education to host over 150 educational technology experts and leading professionals at the inaugural AWS Kenya Education Conference 2022.

To help individuals lead prosperous lives in the digital age, local, national, and regional leaders are reimagining education systems, skills training, and private-public partnerships. AWS works with governments and public institutions around the world to upskill, reskill, and prepare individuals for the cloud jobs of today and tomorrow.

The conference targeted decision makers in state agencies under the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of ICT, research organizations, Edtech companies, publishers, and representatives of leading academic institutions in Kenya.

Mr. Robin Njiru, the Regional Public Sector Lead for West, East & Central Africa at AWS said, “Amazon Web Services is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation of education collaboration with the Kenya’s education community which includes government, learners, educators, administrators, and researchers. AWS is committed to improving the quality of education by providing flexible, affordable technology solutions for education.”

In Kenya, the AWS cloud career training program AWS re/Start, has trained more than 500 unemployed youth in Kenya in less than two years, preparing them for a life-changing career in cloud computing. Together with partners like Ajira Digital, Mastercard Foundation and GetINNOtized, AWS is building an inclusive and diverse pipeline of new cloud talent in Sub-Saharan Africa by engaging unemployed or underemployed young people who otherwise might not have had access to this career path.

Earlier this year, AWS launched an AWS re/Start pilot in Dadaab and Kakuma Refugee Camps in partnership with the Danish Refugee Council, engaging unemployed refugee youth who otherwise might not have had access to this career path from within the camps.