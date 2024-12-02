Shares

Mastercard Foundation in partnership with iHUB is calling out for applications for the third cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship in Kenya.

The 2024 cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship in Kenya collectively reached 63,571 new learners, 91 percent being young learners aligning with the EdTech Fellowship’s goal of providing young people with access to quality educational resources.

The Fellowship has seen immense success with the first and second cohorts, incorporating over 20 tech startups all looking to leverage present and upcoming technologies to improve the learning outcomes for learners and other stakeholders in the education sector.

“Over the past six months, these start-ups have dedicated themselves to building their solutions with a clear focus on enhancing learning experiences and driving improved learning outcomes. Through active engagement with key stakeholders, from government officials and educators to students, the youth, parents, and schools they have gathered invaluable feedback to fine-tune their offerings. We are thrilled to see them present their upgraded solutions during today’s Demo Day and are confident in the transformative impact these innovations will have in the months and years ahead. We are excited to see how various stakeholders will collaborate with these companies to scale these impactful solutions, ultimately reaching millions of learners across Kenya,” said Nissi Madu, Managing Partner, Co-creation, HUB/iHUB.

Through such initiatives, Kenya’s education sector has experienced much needed transformation bringing education to the local communities by fostering the development and accessibility of educational technologies to all. The accelerators programme is designed to provide growth-stage companies with business development support, financial support, and the latest insights into the science of learning to help them scale their products to drive inclusive access to education.

Present at the demo day were the founding entrepreneurs highlighting their innovative solutions and growing impact on the country’s learning outcomes. The event also fostered connections between potential investors, partners, and ecosystem stakeholders. Julius Njuguna Irungu, Co-founder and CEO, Esoma Solutions said “The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship catalyzed our journey. It has helped us supercharge our product development, accelerate business growth, and open doors to unimaginable possibilities for the future of foundational learning in the country,”.

Rodwell Mangisi, Acting Director of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, said, “The testimonies by the Fellows are the reason why we are intentional about supporting the development of demand-driven EdTech innovations that close the gap in access and quality to education and provide relevant learning for the most underserved. So far, 140 EdTech companies have been accelerated since the Fellowship kicked off in 2020. Through our ongoing partnership with iHUB, our hope is that the next iteration we’ll prioritize relevance, access to education, and sustainability for greater impact. While technology makes life easier for us all, it makes everything possible for those without access and opens pathways for them to learn and prosper.”