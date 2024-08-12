Shares

Anzisha Prize has announced the 2024 winners at their annual Entrepreneurship Education in Africa awards (EEA) gala held in Johannesburg, South Africa. The overall winners were Mathias Yabe, Nzinga Antonio, Sharon Alyorneku and Ivo Bonfirm.

Each of the four winners took home Ksh. 1.3 million (USD 10,000) cash prize. The winners will also enjoy access to a comprehensive support package that includes coaching, mentorship, training, and networking opportunities.

Mathia Charles Yabe from Ghana won the prize for job creation. Through his business, Ako Fresh, Yabe offers farmers food preservation and cold storage services to help extend the shelf life of crops. This minimizes post-harvest loss and is environmentally friendly, given that the cold storage facilities are solar powered. The business creates jobs both directly and indirectly across its supply chain.

Angolan N’zinga António won the award for outstanding system delivery for her business Confeitaria Gailza, a small bakery that specializes in selling cakes and pastry products. The award recognizes her ability to successfully improve her operations by streamlining her manufacturing process ensuring her goods get into the hands of consumers faster.

The third winner, Sharon Alyorneku from Ghana, was bestowed the award for storytelling. Her business, Peng Street is a fashion house selling trendy clothes that meet the fashion needs of university students across her country and in the continent. It is recognised for changing the story of African fashion for young people.

The fourth and final winner was Ivo Bonfirm, founder and CEO of Óptica Ipris vision centre in Angola, which manufactures lenses and frames for eyeglasses won the award for revenue.

The Anzisha Prize in partnership with the African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation identifies and recognizes exceptional young entrepreneurs who are driving change and making a positive impact in their communities.

In his remarks, Dave Tait, Senior Director, Entrepreneurial Education Programs at the Anzisha Prize said, “We are thrilled to announce the winners for this fellowship round. These young entrepreneurs are the future of Africa’s economic growth, development and job creation. Their dedication, creativity, and resilience are truly inspiring.”

This year, the Anzisha Prize received a record number of applications for the fellowship period, with over 1000 young entrepreneurs from across the continent vying for entry into the program. The finalists were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, which included a thorough assessment of their business models, social impact, and potential for growth and job creation.