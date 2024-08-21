Shares

Moringa School has announced a partnership with CompTIA to offer an 18-week Cyber Security Analyst Course (CySA+). The partnership kicked off with a masterclass and networking event aimed at equipping cyber-security professionals with the skills to safeguard their organizations against emerging threats.

Attendees in the masterclass, themed Future Proofing the Cyber Security Workforce, gained strategies and skills to enhance the capabilities of their cyber security teams. The event also provided a valuable networking platform, fostering connections among top-tier professionals and organizations committed to advancing cyber resilience.

The masterclass featured Dr. Bright Gameli, a cybersecurity expert and member of Moringa’s Tech Advisory Board. During his session, Dr. Gameli emphasized the importance of identifying and securing high-risk assets within organizations and highlighted the critical role of up-skilling existing staff to close security loopholes.

“Cyber resilience is essential in today’s digital world. Organizations must prioritize asset risk identification to develop effective recovery plans. With the increasing demands for product security, data transparency, and intelligence sharing, it is crucial to address the current mismatch in roles. For instance, software developers often prioritize functionality over security, which needs to change. Up-skilling the existing workforce is key to minimizing vulnerabilities and enhancing overall security,” said Dr. Gameli in his remarks.

On her part, Nikki Germany, CEO of Moringa School, commented, “At Moringa, our vision extends beyond just preparing students for the future—we’re committed to equipping entire organizations with the expertise needed to thrive in a digital world. The growing cyber security skills gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Through our partnership with CompTIA, we’re delivering in-demand training that empowers businesses to build strong, security-focused teams capable of safeguarding their operations against evolving cyber threats.”

Earlier this month, Moringa School held its biannual graduation ceremony at the Visa Oshwal Center in Nairobi. A total of 1,358 students from diverse programs including Software Engineering, Data Science, Product Design, Cyber Security, and Data Visualization graduated.