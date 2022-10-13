Shares

Moringa School has announced a partnership with Lipa Later and Huawei that will see all Moringa students get an opportunity to access quality laptops at a subsidized cost.

The partnership which will be in effect for a period of at least one-year will enable 18-30-year-old tech enthusiasts interested in joining Moringa School programs, access to brand new laptops from Huawei via a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ deal financed by Lipa Later.

Through the partnership, students will get to enjoy low interest rates of 3.8% per month at a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of Kshs. 119,999 inclusive of VAT.

In addition to this, Moringa School has gone a step further to partner with Close the Gap LTD. While the Lipa Later and Huawei partnership employs a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ model, this partnership will enable new and existing students of Moringa School to access quality laptops using a very affordable pricing model. For example, a HP ELITE X2 1011 G1 FULL HD/TOUCHSCREEN 11.6 CORE M5 1.2GHZ M-5Y71 that retails for Kshs. 49,000 and above will only retail at Kshs. 26,499 and will be eligible to financing too from Lipa Later.

Close the Gap LTD is an international social enterprise that aims to bridge the digital divide by offering high-quality, pre-owned IT devices donated by European companies to educational, medical, and social projects in developing and emerging countries.

Moringa School CEO, Snehar Shah said, “We realized that over half of our applicants either have no access to quality laptops or are unable to afford one. This partnership now gives them an opportunity to get quality devices from our partners while still giving them affordability. We are very excited for these partnerships, as an institution, we listen and find solutions that enable our current and prospective students to benefit from our world class tech skills training solutions. We believe that this will also provide an opportunity for more students to enroll in our programs as this eliminates a barrier to entry.”

Since its inception in 2014, Moringa has trained over 4,000 students and placed more than 85% of its graduates into leading companies throughout Africa and the world.