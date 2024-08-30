Shares

The Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, is coordinating a Cloud Computing Security training program in partnership with Huawei. The collaboration is aimed at improving Kenya’s Cloud Computing Security, and builds on previous trainings on cybersecurity governance.

This is part of a long-term collaboration on training of government officers to improve their knowledge and skills as well as enhance implementation of international cybersecurity standards.

Under the Ministry, the National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4) is leading in the training in partnership with the tech company. The committee is a multi-agency outfit established by the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which coordinates all cybersecurity matters, including timely detection, prevention, response, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrimes.

Since its inception, more than 200 officers have benefited from the training with the latest cohort graduating in a colourful event. The ceremony was presided over by Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo.

“The adoption of cloud technology is no longer an option but a necessity for governments, businesses and organizations globally. However, with these advancements come heightened risks to data security, privacy, and integrity. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, and the need for robust cloud security measures have never been more critical,” said Dr. Omollo in his remarks at the ceremony.

The training also aligned with Kenya’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, he added. The PS further noted that the Government was keen to mitigate against cyber risks that come with technological advancement, including attacks that posed danger to critical infrastructure and sensitive data.

In his remarks, Huawei Kenya’s Deputy CEO for Public Affairs Mr. Steven Zhang thanked the Government of Kenya for considering Huawei a trusted partner in the Digital Economy and Cyber Space. “Huawei will always provide secure, trustworthy and high-quality products whilst improving the capabilities of our people and our partners, because cybersecurity is always evolving and we want to help build capacity in Kenya,” he concluded.