Huawei has officially opened the registration for the 2024-2025 ICT competition in collaboration with leading universities and TVET institutions in Kenya. This annual competition is part of Huawei’s commitment to nurture digital talent and enhance ICT skills among the youth.

The registration exercise for the 2024-2025 ICT competition is currently open and will run until November 30, 2024. The competition will have several rounds of the competition taking place, including a national qualifier, regional semifinals, and the global finals in mid-2025. University and technical college students studying ICT-related courses are encouraged to register for the competition.

The competition offers a platform for students to demonstrate their knowledge in key ICT areas such as networking, cloud computing, AI, 5G, and cybersecurity. The competition gives students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience, access training resources, and network with industry professionals.

The competition offers participants a unique opportunity to sharpen their ICT skills, with access to free learning materials, expert mentorship, and industry-recognized certifications. Top-performing students also stand to win, and potential job offers at Huawei and its partners. It also offers winners the chance to represent Kenya on the global stage in the final rounds, competing against other bright finalists from across the world.

The competition comes after Huawei held an instructor workshop bringing together key instructors and stakeholders from across the country. The workshop was aimed at providing a platform for knowledge exchange, updates on academy programs, and a roadmap for the future of ICT education in Kenya.

Commenting on this year’s edition, Michael Kamau, Partnerships and Corporate Affairs Manager at Huawei Kenya said, “As we embark on the journey to create a digitally empowered Kenya, this competition is an integral part of developing the next generation of ICT leaders. Through initiatives like the ICT Competition, we are offering students in Kenya a platform to showcase their talent, gain practical skills, and contribute to the country’s digital economy. The competition is also part of Huawei’s broader collaboration with Kenyan universities to integrate practical ICT training into academic curricula.”