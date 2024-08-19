Shares

Huawei Digital Power East Africa unveiled the 150K series inverter in Nairobi. With this launch, Huawei is set to bring value to partners with its technology innovation, lifecycle security assurance, and long-term and stable local operation.

In the past decade, Huawei has been at the forefront of C&I Smart PV technology, evolving its solutions to meet the growing needs of the industry. From its first-generation IP65-rated inverters in 2013 to the latest all-round C&I Smart PV solution launched today, Huawei has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation.

With a rated output power of 150 kW and a maximum power of 165 kW, the 150K series boasts several key features. These include increased power generation, active safety, long-term reliability, optimized balance of system (BOS), grid-friendly, among others.

The 150K series inverter is designed to meet the evolving demands of the C&I solar market in Africa. Its advanced features, reliability, and scalability make it an ideal solution for commercial and industrial projects of all sizes.

Huawei also presented new residential products featuring several key features to unlock more potential. The Smart Guard is an accessory for residential solar solutions, and now the 3-phase smart guard can manage up to 3 residential inverters. The new 3-phase smart guard also functions perfectly in off-grid scenarios. Additionally, the new 3-phase residential inverters, also called the MAP0 inverters, can function even in an unbalanced load with unbalanced phases.

Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, delivered his keynote address, expanding on Huawei’s mission of building a high-quality solar industry in Eastern Africa.

“With the decline of photovoltaic costs and technological innovation, we welcome the arrival of photovoltaic storage parity. Now the photovoltaic + energy storage option will become the most economical energy source. High electricity prices in East Africa and the excellent return on investment of solar and battery will drive industry growth, and micro-grids will also become the mainstream of the next decade,” he added.