Shares

Huawei ICT Academy recently held an instructor workshop bringing together key instructors and stakeholders from across the country. The workshop was aimed at providing a platform for knowledge exchange, updates on academy programs, and a roadmap for the future of ICT education in Kenya.

The first session at the workshop was led by Michael Kamau, Huawei ICT Academy Manager, and Yuta Leng Public Relations Expert. Kamau provided an in-depth review of the academy’s progress over the past year.

Key points of discussion included the Huawei ICT Academy’s growth and achievements, as well as insights into the upcoming Huawei ICT Competition for 2024-2025. The competition, which aims to foster innovation and technical skills among Kenyan students, was introduced with a strong focus on preparing participants for the challenges and opportunities of the digital world.

At the workshop, Huawei also announced that the 9th Edition of the Huawei ICT Competition is now open and free for registration. Interested students can participate in the Practice Track or the AI Innovation Track. After registration, the ICT Competition participants will be provided with an advanced training and e-learning platform to prepare for a National Final in 2024 and a Regional and Global Final Round in 2025.

This year, Huawei is also having an Instructor Competition designed to Accumulate excellent experiment cases to promote the integration of key technologies such as AI and Cloud. The instructor competition will also promote excellent teachers by setting excellent global benchmarks, enhance self-motivation of partner instructors, and promote the operation of ICT Academies.

Following the presentation, an open discussion was held, where attendees explored ways to enhance the quality of education within the academy.

The workshop is part of Huawei’s ongoing efforts to support the development of ICT education in Kenya. Since the establishment of its first ICT Academy in 2017, Huawei has continuously worked with Kenyan academic institutions to build a strong talent pipeline in the country. The Huawei ICT Academy program has since expanded significantly, training thousands of students and instructors and offering access to Huawei’s cutting-edge technology and global expertise.

Speaking at the workshop, Ms. Fang Zheng, Huawei’s Human Resource Director, emphasized the critical role that the academy plays in addressing the country’s ICT skill gaps, highlighting the importance of continuous professional development for instructors.

“We believe in empowering instructors with the tools and knowledge to produce world-class ICT talent. Today’s workshop is a testament to Huawei’s long-term commitment to digital education in Kenya,” stated Ms. Zheng.