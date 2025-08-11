Shares

Moringa School has launched its free Artificial Intelligence (AI) upskilling initiative, set to equip 3,600 Kenyan youth with practical skills by December 2026.

The initiative is funded as part of a $2 million Google.org grant and in partnership with WeThinkCode from South Africa. It is part of a continent-wide effort to train 12,000 learners across Kenya and South Africa in AI competencies. Moringa is leading the Kenyan rollout.

Leveraging Moringa’s strengths in software engineering, the program begins with upskilling young software engineers and will later expand to other professional areas such as education and healthcare.

“This initiative is not just about tech, it’s about economic mobility,” said Nikki Germany, CEO of Moringa. “We’re unlocking opportunities for thousands of Kenyans to participate meaningfully in the AI-driven economy, not as passive consumers, but as active innovators.”

To ensure diverse participation, Moringa is spearheading a nationwide recruitment drive targeting women, underrepresented communities, and professionals nationwide. Partnerships with tech hubs, universities, and industry leaders are driving awareness and enrollment.

“We believe Kenya can lead the continent in responsible AI adoption,” Nikki added. “This programme is how we prepare our workforce—not just for jobs of the future, but for leadership in the technologies shaping that future.”