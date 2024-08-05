Shares

Moringa School recently held its biannual graduation ceremony at the Visa Oshwal Center in Nairobi. A total of 1,358 students from diverse programs including Software Engineering, Data Science, Product Design, Cyber Security, and Data Visualization graduated.

This year’s graduation ceremony, themed Launching Futures: Cultivating Tech-Driven Careers and Entrepreneurial Excellence for Sustainable Impact represents a significant milestone in the school’s commitment to facilitating pathways to success for students. Over the past decade, more than 8,000 individuals have been trained at Moringa School.

In his remarks at the graduation ceremony, Chief Guest Zilpher Owiti, Director of Partnerships, Innovation and Capacity at the Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) addressed the graduates stating, “The authority is tasked to champion and harness ICT to enable efficient access in the delivery of public service. We are committed to working with brands that drive innovation and efficiency. Kenya is rapidly adapting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and Moringa School continues to equip its students with the edge they need in the current job market in Tech.”

On her part, Moringa School CEO Nikki Germany said, “It is such an important year for us as we are also celebrating our 10th anniversary this year. Moringa continues to build on a decade of experience and deep relationships with regional employers. We have specialized in delivering quality, demand-driven tech education, resulting in the best job placement rates in the region. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in events like this year’s Graduation Ceremony, where we bridge the gap between talented individuals and forward-thinking organizations. We are excited to continue empowering our students and contributing to the growth and innovation of the tech industry”.