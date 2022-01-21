Shares

The Moringa School has announced the appointment of Snehar Shah as its new CEO, succeeding Mr. Audrey Cheng. Mr. Shah has over 25 years’ experience working in multiple industries. He is expected to drive Moringa School’s next stage of growth in building the leading career management platform for tech workers in Africa.

The School has also announced its joint curriculum partnership with Flatiron School in Africa. The curriculum features an inverted classroom model where students take control of their learning supported by Technical Mentors. This partnership builds on the success of this unique teaching model.

Commenting on Sha’s appointment, outgoing CEO and founder of the Moringa School, Audrey Cheng commented, “I’m incredibly proud of the work the team at Moringa has done to date and I’m pleased that the next stage of our growth will be led by Snehar. He will lead Moringa through a period of rapid growth and continue to drive our vision that anybody can create their future. Under his leadership, Moringa will ensure that tech workers across Africa will access the skills and opportunities to build successful careers.”

In his remarks, Sebastian McKinlay, Moringa’s Chairman has this to say, “Today marks a key milestone in Moringa’s journey having attracted top professional talent such as Snehar Shah and Flatiron as the leading established Global leader choosing us as their partner for expansion in Africa.”

Snehar, Moringa’s New CEO commented, “Having worked in Corporates in my early career gave me the necessary skills to add value to Start-ups that I have been doing over the past decade. Having had a successful exit from my first start-up in Telecom Infrastructure and making significant impact in my previous role providing Solar lighting and TV systems to 300,000 households, I am excited for the next adventure with Moringa to build talent and opportunities in Africa through transformative tech based learning experiences.

Students in Kenya who enroll in the February 14th Software Development Class intake will be eligible to be selected to participate in the partnership curriculum programme. Interested applicants have been encouraged to apply before applications close on 11th of February 2022.