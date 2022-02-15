Shares

The Moringa School has partnered with Impact Hub Accra to see students from Ghana join the institution. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of the tech sector across Africa, Moringa has seized the opportunity to re-think its campus-based teaching model and overall strategy. This is to ensure it continues to make significant contribution to the development of human capital in Africa’s tech ecosystem and connecting that human capital to meaningful opportunities.

The rebrand is a reaffirmation of the school’s commitment to deliver on the 3 areas the market most values from the brand. These are community, market-aligned skills and accessibility.

The inaugural 5-month Software Development Class in Ghana set to be run by Moringa using Flatiron School’s world leading curriculum will be delivered at Impact Hub Accra. Interested learners are encouraged to apply on Moringa School Ghana’s website before applications close on February 28th, 2022.

Commenting on the expansion to Ghana, Snehar Shah, CEO of Moringa school said, “We are excited to bring to you this new Moringa brand that is focused on empowering students to discover their potential, grow their technical skills, and transform their realities through market-aligned tech skills training for career-readiness. This partnership with Impact Hub Accra will help us empower Ghanaian students with the tools to build lasting careers with greater confidence, competence, and possibility. We cannot wait to flag off the first class later this month.”

On his part, Kelechi Victor Ofeogbu, Impact Hub Accra’s COO commented, ”As the Ghanaian technology and innovation ecosystem becomes more connected and adapts to tackle layers of local and global challenges, there is an increasing need to train and equip professional software developers who in collaboration with their peers can think about and develop quality solutions to these challenges, the ability to solve these challenges is what makes them an opportunity for growth, we are excited to partner with market leader Moringa School to bring home this opportunity for talent growth and development.”