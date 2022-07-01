Shares

The Moringa School is holding its career fair today at the iHub, Nairobi with Safaricom as the platinum sponsor.

The theme of the fair is ‘Are you the right fit’ and it looks to get the perspective of top tech employers in terms of what is required in the workplace and will feature over 750 Moringa graduates and students participating in the event.

The hybrid event will be done in 2 phases.

The pre-hackathon introduction & workshop, ideation & selection phase will run

online

online The prototype building and presentation phase will run in-person at the campus for 1

day

This annual event will bring together various players and influencers within the tech ecosystem in one space to exhibit the forefront of innovation and technology. Powered by Moringa the Career fair will feature over 40 employer partners including some of the top tech companies like Microsoft, Safaricom, CloudFactory, Little and Sendy.

Snehar Shah, CEO of Moringa School, had this to say, “Moringa School was built to be the backbone of the technology ecosystem in Kenya, by providing top quality talent to local companies”, says . The Career fair which kicks off with a strategic partnership with Little committing to create a minimum of 20 tech jobs for Moringa graduates this year is an extension of our mission, to build talent and opportunities throughtech based learning experiences. We aim to develop African tech talent and connect our students to purposeful and significant earning opportunities whether full time jobs, the gig economy or becoming

entrepreneurs.”

Since its inception in 2014, Moringa has trained over 4,000 students and placed more than 85% of its graduates into leading companies throughout Africa and the world.

Permanent Secretary for the East African Community (EAC), Kevit Desai, had this to say, “Moringa School’s recent pre series A raise from Proparco and its plans to expand to other African countries is proof enough that Africa has a demand for tech and innovation

skills. I therefore urge Moringa to consider leveraging opportunities beyond Kenya in our wider EAC with a population exceeding 300 million.”

Permanent Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Jerome Ochieng, had this to say, “As the government continues to enhance and grow the digital and ICT sector, I am very pleased that Moringa School is playing a pivotal role in providing unmatched talent within the Tech space.”

The event will also have 6-panel discussions focusing on Big Data, Leveraging AI for the future,

The Rise of Blockchain and the Gig Economy, Technopreneurship, Tech in Entertainment as well as the Evolution of Tech. The hackathon on June 30th aims to bring together recent graduates from Moringa to come up with EdTech Solutions that will impact learning and outcomes across organisations and institutions.

Sponsors for this event include Safaricom, Microsoft, Eclectics, DVT Software, APA Insurance,

Kenafric and Grey. Some of our employer partners in attendance include Techbridge Invest Africa, Fuzu, Craydel, Gebeya, Little, Workforce Africa, and Bring Global.