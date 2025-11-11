Shares

The Government of Hungary, through the Tempus Public Foundation, has officially opened the application process for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship for the 2026/2027 Academic Year.

A total of 200 fully-funded scholarships are available to eligible Kenyan citizens for study at top universities across Hungary.

Available programs and fields of study

Scholarships are offered for all levels of academic pursuit, across a wide range of disciplines:

Level of Study Fields of Study Covered Program Notes Undergraduate (BA/BSc) & Master’s (MA/MSc) Agricultural Science, Computer Science and Information Technology, Legal Science, Economic Science, Engineering Science, Medical and Health Science, and Natural Science. One-Tier Master’s (OTM) General Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacology, Architecture, and Veterinary Medicine. OTM programs are integrated, covering both the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels. Doctoral (PhD/DLA) Any field of interest.

The list of specific study programmes and host institutions is accessible on the official Hungarian online application system website.

What is Covered in the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship

The Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship is comprehensive, providing essential financial support to cover academic and living costs:

1. Tuition Free Education

The education will be free and everyone who joins the program will be exempted from all tuition fees.

2. Accommodation

There will be provision of a free dormitory place (subject to institutional capacity) or a monthly contribution of HUF 40,000 (approx. Ksh. 15,000) towards accommodation expenses.

Note that this is a contribution to rental costs and may not cover the full amount in larger cities.

3. Medical Insurance

Full medical coverage will be provided for the duration of the University program.

4. Monthly Stipend

BA/BSc, MA/MSc, OTM: HUF 43,700 (approx. Ksh. 16,900) per month for 12 months a year until the completion of studies.

PhD Students: HUF 140,000 (approx. Ksh. 54,000) per month for the first phase (4 semesters), increasing to HUF 180,000 (approx. Ksh. 69,000) for the second phase (4 semesters).

Crucial Financial Note: These provisions are a contribution to the living expenses in Hungary and do not fully cover all costs of living. Applicants must supplement the scholarship with their own financial resources. Candidates are strongly advised to check expected living expenses beforehand here studyinhungary.hu/living-in-hungary.

Eligibility requirements for Kenyan applicants

A. Undergraduate

Minimum KCSE Mean Grade of B (Plain). Age of the applicant must not exceed 25 years. Must have a Grade “B” in core subjects relevant to the preferred field of study. Completed Secondary Education within the last three (3) years and hold the original KCSE certificate.

B. Postgraduate (Master’s and PhD)

Master’s: Must have graduated with a Bachelor’s degree at Upper Second-Class Honors level and be below 38 years of age. PhD: Must possess a relevant Master’s Degree and be below 45 years of age.

Mandatory Requirement: Academic Certificates from Foreign Institutions of Higher Learning MUST be recognized by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Application procedure and deadlines

All eligible candidates must successfully complete two distinct application steps. The Ministry of Education is the designated sending partner, and its preliminary selection process is mandatory.

Step 1: Online Application to Tempus Public Foundation (Hungary)

1. Access and fill out the form at apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu. The system becomes accessible from November 15, 2025.

2. Upload all mandatory documents as required by the system.

3. The submission deadline for the online application is January 15, 2026, at 2pm Central European Time (CET) or 4pm EAT.

Doctoral candidates should also visit doktori.hu before applying.

The official Call for Applications documents are available on the Stipendium Hungaricum website.

Step 2: Hard Copy Submission to the Ministry of Education (Kenya)

1. Download, print, and sign the online application submitted to the Tempus Public Foundation. Simultaneously, download the Ministry of Education’s STANDARD SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION FORM from their website or HERE.

2. Fill out the Ministry form and attach the following certified documents (photocopies):

ID, Academic/Professional Certificates, Transcripts, Birth Certificate, and other testimonials.

The study plan for postgraduate students / proposal in the area of study.

3. Candidates currently in service must submit their application through their Heads of Departments.

4. Deliver or send the complete package to:

Director, Higher Education

Ministry of Education,

P. O. Box 9583 – 00200 NAIROBI

OR delivered to: Telposta Towers, 27th floor, Room 2701

5. The hard copy application must be received by the Ministry of Education on or before 5:00 pm on January 16, 2026.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted via email or phone call to attend the interview.