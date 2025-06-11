Shares

Roam has announced that it has launched the new Generation 2 Roam Air, an upgraded electric motorcycle designed with direct input from boda boda riders. The new model features over 40 improvements and has been tested in both urban and rural settings.

The revamped Roam Air comes with a reinforced frame that supports up to 240 kilograms, 20 kilograms more than the original model. It comes with a lockable single-door battery compartment aimed at reducing theft and simplifying the battery exchange process. It includes better weather resistance with key components now offer increased rust protection and further waterproofing, including the storage and electronics.

Roam has also enhanced comfort with redesigned footrests, a reshaped seat, and a stronger rear carrier to better support both the rider, passenger, and their load. Roam has increased domestic production of key parts to 36%, including the body panels, wire harness, connectors, battery compartment, mechanical auxiliaries, and storage unit.

Under Kenya’s Legal Notice 112, manufacturers that localize 11 key parts qualify for the Duty Remission Scheme (DRS). Roam’s Generation 2 has 40 locally produced components, including plastic, metal, and electronic parts.

Roam’s Production Manager, Monicah Mwalo, emphasized the importance of community involvement in the redesign process. “We didn’t just update a few features—we rethought the motorcycle with input from the people who use it every day. This version is grounded in Kenyan realities.”