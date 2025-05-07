Shares

The inaugural edition of the campus modeling scouting initiative, a university-based talent discovery program, has successfully concluded.

The initiative organized by Pwani Oil in partnership with DF Casting and Management Ltd aims to discover, nurture, and launch the next generation of modeling talent. It also seeks to promote beauty, grooming, confidence, and professional growth among university and college students across the country.

Claire Njeri, a Software Development student at KCA University was crowned the winner of the initiative dubbed Afrisense Campus Beauty Pageant (PASP 2025) during a vibrant grand finale held at the University of Nairobi’s Chandaria Center for Performing Arts Hall.

The pageant now in its inaugural edition attracted over 260 participants from Kenya’s institutions of higher learning, celebrating student beauty, confidence, and talent.

Ms Claire wowed the judges with her eloquence, creativity, and passion for youth empowerment, securing the coveted title and a one-year ambassadorship with Afrisense, a product of Pwani Oil.

The competition’s 1st runner-up was Judy Chepkoech of Maseno University, recognized for her charisma and community-driven ideas.

Ndaisi Lucky Bhakita of the University of Nairobi and Mishan Otaigo Gati of Catholic University of East Africa took the 2nd and 3rd runner-up spots respectively. Travis Lavender Mueni of Daystar University claimed the 4th runner-up position—rounding out an exceptional group of finalists.

Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde, speaking at the ceremony, highlighted the rigorous selection process that saw the five winners selected from a list of 11 finalists.

“Over the past four weeks, these eleven finalists were tested on more than just their appearance. They demonstrated poise, communication skills, creativity, and brand alignment —all while showcasing what it truly means to be a modern-day Afrisense icon.”

Winners’ Rewards Include:

Winner: Crowned Afrisense Brand Ambassador 2025 awarded Kshs 100,000 and a one-year brand ambassadorship.

1st Runner-Up: 6-month supply of Pwani products for UGC

2nd Runner-Up: 3-month supply of Pwani products for UGC

3rd & 4th Runners-Up: 1-month supply of Pwani products for UGC

The Top 5 finalists will also take part in an exclusive immersion tour at Pwani Oil’s production facility in Kilifi from May 2–4, 2025, culminating in contract signings as part of their onboarding as official brand representatives.