Pwani Oil has exceeded its 2025 targets on renewable energy use and water recycling as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability. The company manufactures cooking oil brands such as Fresh Fri, Ushindi homecare range, and Sawa personal care products.

Currently, 66% of the energy used across the company’s operations comes from renewable sources, primarily its on-site solar power plant. This achievement surpasses its original 2025 goal by 16%. On the water conservation front, Pwani Oil has exceeded its water recycling target of 70%, reaching an impressive 99%.

Looking ahead to 2030, the company has set even sustainability targets which include achieving 100% wastewater recycling, increasing reliance on renewable energy to 70%, eliminating landfill waste entirely and planting one million trees

“These targets fall under our planet pillar, which guides our efforts to reduce environmental impact, manage carbon emissions, and embed sustainable practices across our operations,” said Rajul Malde, Pwani Oil’s Commercial Director.

He made the remarks during the conclusion of a week-long sustainability campaign highlighting Pwani Oil’s eco-friendly manufacturing, responsible sourcing, renewable energy investments, and community-focused initiatives.

Pwani Oil’s commitment to sustainability is further anchored in two other core pillars: People and Prosperity. Under the People pillar, the company prioritizes the well-being of employees and the communities it serves. It has implemented comprehensive employee wellness and health programs to promote a healthier, more engaged workforce.

The company also supports local development through sustainable sourcing of raw materials and robust recycling initiatives, particularly around plastic packaging. On this front, Pwani Oil has committed to sourcing up to 30% of its personal protective equipment (PPE) and marketing materials by 2030 from minority-owned organizations.

In line with the Prosperity pillar, Pwani Oil continues to invest in innovation and sustainable infrastructure, promoting inclusive economic growth and long-term value creation.