The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS), with support from Sukuma Twende Trust, held a tree planting event at Uplands Forest Station, Mataathia Block, to rehabilitate 40 hectares of indigenous plantation by planting 46,000 trees.

Speaking during the event, Sukuma Twende Director, Amit Shah, explained why environmental conservation is critical to the business community, “As industry leaders, we recognize the importance of responsible production, waste management, and recycling to minimize environmental impact. Our collective goal should be to innovate and adopt sustainable practices that ensure that we continue to serve society while respecting our natural ecosystems.”

He called on the business community to lead in the adoption of sustainable business practices, saying, “By planting trees and investing in ecological restoration, we contribute to resilient ecosystems that benefit our economy, health, and future generations.

We have the power to reduce our environmental footprint through innovation, responsible practices, and collaboration. Today’s tree planting symbolizes hope and the potential for positive change—change driven by cooperation, dedication, and a shared vision for sustainable development. Together, with mutual respect and concerted effort, we can ensure the preservation of our environment for the prosperity and health of future generations.”

KAM Timber and Furniture Sector Chair, Kaberia Kamencu reiterated manufacturers’ commitment to supporting the Government’s 15 billion tree planting campaign,

“Some of our initiatives include the goal to plant 10 million trees in partnership with KFS across the country. We have so far mapped degraded forest areas across 41 counties. Already, over 20 manufacturers have adopted 54 hectares of forest land in Kiambu

County.”

KAM Chief Executive, Tobias Alando, noted that the Association champions environmental conservation and restoration through various initiatives. Mr Alando also explained that KAM collaborates with the community, among other stakeholders, to ensure the trees’ sustainability and to increase their survival rates, “In 2025, our goal is to scale up these efforts by rehabilitating an additional 150 hectares in Kiambu and North Rift regions. So far, we have planted 100,000 trees since the inception of our Framework of Cooperation with KFS. Under the Framework of Cooperation, we use the Plantation Establishment and Livelihoods Improvement Scheme (PELIS), where we work closely with the community forest associations who support in planting and nurturing the trees.”

KFS Chief Conservator, Mr. Alex Lemarkoko, appreciated KAM’s commitment to forest rehabilitation and restoration in the country. “Forests provide raw materials for some manufacturers, particularly in the construction and timber industries. KFS will continue partnering with KAM not only in tree growing but also in other areas in order to improve forest management. As a nation, we have planted 802 million trees against the targeted 15 billion by 2032.”

The tree planting event brought together manufacturers (Woodtex Kenya Limited, KAM Plastics & Rubber Sector and Osho Chemicals), government representatives and community leaders.