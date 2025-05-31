Tata Chemicals Magadi has been named as the overall winner at the 2025 Energy Management Awards (EMA), held under the theme: Beyond Energy Efficiency: Inclusive Solutions for a Sustainable Future. Milly Glass Works was named as the runner-up.
The awards ceremony, hosted by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), spotlighted companies championing energy efficiency and sustainability in Kenya.
Speaking at the event, The First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto highlighted the importance of inclusive infrastructure, noting that expanding electricity access in rural areas through programs such as the Last Mile Connectivity Project is key to ensuring that the energy transition leaves no one behind.
“By promoting clean cooking solutions, we reduce health risks and restore dignity in households. This is not just an energy issue; it is a matter of equity, health, and justice,” she explained. Her message echoed across the room as industries, policymakers,
and stakeholders recommitted to energy practices that go beyond compliance toward collective transformation.
KAM’s Chief Executive, Tobias Alando highlighted that the event comes at critical time in Kenya’s industrial journey and environmental journey. He reiterated that regulatory uncertainty and delayed implementation of green policies have stifled momentum. He said, “Even the most well-meaning efforts are often met with bottlenecks. We need to ask ourselves, even as we push for the green transition, who is being left behind?”
Alando continued to emphasize the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises. “SMEs, the backbone of our economy, often lack the financing and technical know-how to take the first step toward sustainable energy use,” he added.
The Energy Management Awards 2025 winners in various categories are:
|
No
|
Award Category
|
Runners-Up
|
Winner
|
1
|
Green Building Award
|
Shah Houses
|
Eneo
|
2
|
County Award
|
Meru County Government
|
Nakuru County Government
|
3
|
Transport Award
|
HACO Industries Ltd
|
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
|
4
|
Financial Institution Award
|
|
Co-operative Bank of Kenya
|
5
|
Improved Cooking Solutions Award
|
|
Jambo Capital Investment
|
6
|
Biogas Valorization Award
|
Biogas International Ltd
|
Sakaki Natural Renewable Energy Centre
|
7
|
Digitization Award
|
Sasini Plc – Kipkebe Factory
|
Spin Knit Ltd
|
8
|
Water Efficiency Award
|
Osho Chemical Industries Ltd
|
Pwani Oil Products Ltd
|
9
|
Renewable Energy Award, for Band I Energy Consumers (Above 12,500MWh/year)
|
Kenya Breweries Limited – Nairobi
|
Browns Plantations Kenya
|
10
|
Renewable Energy Award, for Band II Energy Consumers (Between 4,167MWh/year and 12,500MWh)
|
Aga Khan University Hospital
|
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – Nairobi
|
11
|
Renewable Energy Award, for Band III Energy Consumers (below 4,167MWh/year)
|
Allpack Industries Ltd
|
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
|
12
|
Best New Entrant Award – Energy Band III
|
|
Jubilee Holdings Properties Ltd
|
13
|
Most Improved Award in Energy Efficiency
|
Grain Industries Ltd
|
Unga Farmcare (E.A.) Ltd -Nakuru Feeds Plant
|
14
|
Best Practice and Process Improvement Award
|
HACO Industries Ltd
|
Unga Farm Care (E.A) Ltd – Nakuru Feeds Plant
|
15
|
Best Energy Management Team Award
|
Kenya Breweries Limited – Kisumu
|
Kenya Breweries Limited – Nairobi
|
16
|
Best Energy Management – Service Sector Award
|
|
Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa
|
17
|
Best Energy Management – Tea Sector Award
|
KTDA – Mataara Tea Factory
|
Sasini Plc – Keritor Factory
|
18
|
Best Energy Management – Textile and Apparel Sector Award
|
|
Spin Knit Ltd
|
19
|
Thermal Savings Award for Band I Energy Consumers (Thermal energy consumers above 135,000GJ/year )
|
Milly Glass Works Ltd
|
Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd
|
20
|
Electricity Savings Award for Band I Energy Consumers (Electrical energy consumers above 12,500MWh/year)
|
Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd
|
Grain Industries Ltd
|
21
|
Electricity Savings Award for Band II Energy Consumers (Electrical energy consumers between 4,167 MWh/year & 12,500 MWh/year)
|
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – Nairobi
|
Standard Rolling Mills Ltd
|
22
|
Electricity Savings Award for Band III Energy Consumers (Electrical energy consumers below 4,167 MWh/year)
|
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
|
BIC EA Ltd
|
23
|
Sustained High Performance Award
|
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – Nairobi
|
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
|
24
|
Clean Cooking Solutions Award
|
Ecobora Limited
|
M-Gas Limited
|
25
|
Overall Energy Management Award
|
Milly Glass Works Ltd
|
Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd