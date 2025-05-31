Shares

Tata Chemicals Magadi has been named as the overall winner at the 2025 Energy Management Awards (EMA), held under the theme: Beyond Energy Efficiency: Inclusive Solutions for a Sustainable Future. Milly Glass Works was named as the runner-up.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), spotlighted companies championing energy efficiency and sustainability in Kenya.

Speaking at the event, The First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto highlighted the importance of inclusive infrastructure, noting that expanding electricity access in rural areas through programs such as the Last Mile Connectivity Project is key to ensuring that the energy transition leaves no one behind.

“By promoting clean cooking solutions, we reduce health risks and restore dignity in households. This is not just an energy issue; it is a matter of equity, health, and justice,” she explained. Her message echoed across the room as industries, policymakers,

and stakeholders recommitted to energy practices that go beyond compliance toward collective transformation.

KAM’s Chief Executive, Tobias Alando highlighted that the event comes at critical time in Kenya’s industrial journey and environmental journey. He reiterated that regulatory uncertainty and delayed implementation of green policies have stifled momentum. He said, “Even the most well-meaning efforts are often met with bottlenecks. We need to ask ourselves, even as we push for the green transition, who is being left behind?”

Alando continued to emphasize the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises. “SMEs, the backbone of our economy, often lack the financing and technical know-how to take the first step toward sustainable energy use,” he added.

The Energy Management Awards 2025 winners in various categories are: