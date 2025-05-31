Shares

Tata Chemicals Magadi has been named as the overall winner at the 2025 Energy Management Awards (EMA), held under the theme: Beyond Energy Efficiency: Inclusive Solutions for a Sustainable Future. Milly Glass Works was named as the runner-up.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), spotlighted companies championing energy efficiency and sustainability in Kenya.

Speaking at the event, The First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto highlighted the importance of inclusive infrastructure, noting that expanding electricity access in rural areas through programs such as the Last Mile Connectivity Project is key to ensuring that the energy transition leaves no one behind.

“By promoting clean cooking solutions, we reduce health risks and restore dignity in households. This is not just an energy issue; it is a matter of equity, health, and justice,” she explained. Her message echoed across the room as industries, policymakers,
and stakeholders recommitted to energy practices that go beyond compliance toward collective transformation.

KAM’s Chief Executive, Tobias Alando highlighted that the event comes at critical time in Kenya’s industrial journey and environmental journey. He reiterated that regulatory uncertainty and delayed implementation of green policies have stifled momentum. He said, “Even the most well-meaning efforts are often met with bottlenecks. We need to ask ourselves, even as we push for the green transition, who is being left behind?”

Alando continued to emphasize the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises. “SMEs, the backbone of our economy, often lack the financing and technical know-how to take the first step toward sustainable energy use,” he added.

The Energy Management Awards 2025 winners in various categories are:

No 
Award Category 
Runners-Up  
Winner  
Green Building Award
Shah Houses
Eneo
County Award
Meru County Government
Nakuru County Government
Transport Award
HACO Industries Ltd
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
Financial Institution Award
Co-operative Bank of Kenya
Improved Cooking Solutions Award
Jambo Capital Investment
Biogas Valorization Award
Biogas International Ltd
Sakaki Natural Renewable Energy Centre
Digitization Award
Sasini Plc – Kipkebe Factory
Spin Knit Ltd
Water Efficiency Award
Osho Chemical Industries Ltd
Pwani Oil Products Ltd
Renewable Energy Award, for Band I  Energy Consumers (Above 12,500MWh/year)
Kenya Breweries Limited – Nairobi
Browns Plantations Kenya
10 
Renewable Energy Award, for Band II Energy Consumers (Between 4,167MWh/year and 12,500MWh)
Aga Khan University Hospital
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – Nairobi
11 
Renewable Energy Award, for Band III Energy Consumers (below 4,167MWh/year)
Allpack Industries Ltd
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
12 
Best New Entrant Award – Energy Band III
Jubilee Holdings Properties Ltd
13 
Most Improved Award in Energy Efficiency
Grain Industries Ltd
Unga Farmcare (E.A.) Ltd -Nakuru Feeds Plant
14 
Best Practice and Process Improvement Award
HACO Industries Ltd
Unga Farm Care (E.A) Ltd – Nakuru Feeds Plant
15 
Best Energy Management Team Award
Kenya Breweries Limited – Kisumu
Kenya Breweries Limited – Nairobi
16 
Best Energy Management – Service Sector Award
Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa
17 
Best Energy Management – Tea Sector Award
KTDA – Mataara Tea Factory
Sasini Plc – Keritor Factory
18 
Best Energy Management – Textile and Apparel Sector Award
Spin Knit Ltd
19 
Thermal Savings Award for Band I Energy Consumers (Thermal energy consumers above 135,000GJ/year )
Milly Glass Works Ltd
Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd
20 
Electricity Savings Award for Band I Energy Consumers (Electrical energy consumers above 12,500MWh/year)
Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd
Grain Industries Ltd
21 
Electricity Savings Award for Band II Energy Consumers  (Electrical energy consumers between 4,167 MWh/year & 12,500 MWh/year)
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – Nairobi
Standard Rolling Mills Ltd
22 
Electricity Savings Award for Band III Energy Consumers (Electrical energy consumers below 4,167 MWh/year)
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
BIC EA Ltd
23 
Sustained High Performance Award
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – Nairobi
British American Tobacco (K) Plc – GLT Thika
24 
Clean Cooking Solutions Award
Ecobora Limited
M-Gas Limited
25 
Overall Energy Management Award
Milly Glass Works Ltd
Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd