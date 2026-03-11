Shares

Kenya’s ambition to become a regional industrial powerhouse is facing a significant internal hurdle: a regulatory jungle that is draining the competitiveness of local manufacturers.

At the recent launch of the Regulatory Audit Report for the Manufacturing Sector, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) issued a stark warning. The report reveals that local industries are currently buckling under the weight of duplicate levies, overlapping mandates, and a skyrocketing cost of compliance that spans both national and county governments.

The audit paints a sobering picture of the administrative burden placed on Kenyan businesses. According to KAM Chief Executive Tobias Alando, the cumulative regulatory requirements have reached a breaking point, forcing some businesses to manage more than 50 different licenses and permits.

“These overlapping mandates and rising compliance costs divert resources away from investment and innovation, ultimately weakening Kenya’s competitiveness in regional and global markets,” Alando noted.

The report highlights specific sectors facing the heaviest burdens:

Pharmaceutical & Medical Equipment: Up to 57 licenses.

Chemical & Allied Sector: 53 licenses.

Food & Beverage Sector: 51 licenses.

This fragmented system often requires manufacturers to undergo repeated inspections from different agencies for the exact same operational areas, a process that adds no value but significantly increases the cost of doing business.

In response to these findings, Hon. Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, reaffirmed the State’s commitment to restructuring the industrial framework. He acknowledged that while the government views regulation as a tool for oversight and revenue, industry frequently experiences it as a prohibitive cost.

“Manufacturing remains the only sector with the strong potential to create sustainable jobs for our economy,” CS Kinyanjui stated. He revealed that a new Industrial Policy is currently under development to address structural challenges, including fiscal predictability and supply chain shocks. “What is important is that we strike the right balance to ensure predictability and the sustainability of Kenyan industries.”

The regulatory burden is only half the battle. Dr. Christopher Wanjau, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Deputy President, emphasized that unfair competition from counterfeit goods remains a primary threat to legitimate manufacturers.

Dr. Wanjau highlighted the work of a multi-agency committee dedicated to enforcement, ensuring that those who invest heavily in quality production and tax compliance are not undercut by illegal operators. “We are strengthening enforcement to ensure… the market remains fair for local industries,” he added.

The audit report, developed with support from TradeMark Africa and the British High Commission, offers a clear roadmap for recovery. Key recommendations include:

Harmonization: Aligning regulatory mandates between national and county agencies to eliminate duplication. County Tariff Pricing: Ensuring that local government fees reflect the actual cost of service delivery rather than being used solely as revenue streams. Strategic AfCFTA Implementation: Developing a national strategy to help Kenyan manufacturers leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area and other trade pacts like AGOA and the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership.

Industry leaders warn that without these reforms, Kenya risks losing its competitive edge within the East African Community (EAC) and COMESA. By streamlining processes and improving fiscal predictability, Kenya can transform its manufacturing sector from a survivor of bureaucracy into a global competitor.