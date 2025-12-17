Shares

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), in partnership with the German Embassy and GIZ Kenya, today launched a Export Competitiveness Study revealing a massive gap in the nation’s trade balance.

The study highlights that Kenya is currently missing out on Ksh. 683 billion (USD 5.3 billion) annually in unmet export potential. When accounting for broader, unrealized market opportunities, that figure climbs to nearly USD 10 billion. The report arrives as a critical intervention for a country struggling with a widening export deficit despite high global demand for Kenyan-made goods.

During the launch, Peter Njoroge, Director of External Trade at the State Department for Trade, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to structural reforms.

“We are strengthening the National Export Strategy to promote value addition and fully utilize existing preferential markets,” Njoroge stated. “Key reforms include upgrading logistics infrastructure, digitizing trade documentation, and reducing regulatory overlaps to support sectors like textiles, edible oils, and livestock.”

Miriam Bomett, KAM’s Head of Policy and Regulatory Advocacy, emphasized that the report is not just an analysis but a practical roadmap. To reverse the export deficit, she called for:

Regulatory Streamlining: Reducing overlapping mandates to make trade approvals faster and more predictable.

Infrastructure Efficiency: Enhancing the performance of Mombasa and Lamu ports and the Northern Corridor.

SME Empowerment: Strengthening the capabilities of Small and Medium Enterprises, which remain under-represented in international markets.

Friederike Hemker, Deputy Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy, noted that while high energy costs and complex procedures remain hurdles, Kenya’s innovation is a significant asset.

“Germany is committed to supporting Kenyan firms through frameworks like the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the AfCFTA,” Hemker added.

Dr. Christoph Zipfel of GIZ Kenya further noted that the study identifies specific opportunities within intra-Africa trade, urging the adoption of new technologies and skills development to fortify local value chains.

Key Findings at a Glance

Category Impact/Value Unmet Export Potential USD 5.3 Billion annually Total Unrealized Opportunity ~USD 10 Billion Key Growth Sectors Tea, Coffee, Textiles, Edible Oils, Fisheries, Livestock Critical Barriers High energy costs, regulatory overlaps, logistics bottlenecks

Find the report HERE.