Manufacturers, through the Kenya Manufacturers Association (KAM) have called for a level playing field as they adopt clean energy.

Speaking at the kickoff of the 11th Clean Energy Expo and Conference, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chief Executive, Tobias Alando, emphasized that the transition to clean energy needs to be anchored in policy consistency, public-private collaboration, and affordability. He said, “Investors need regulatory predictability. We also need incentives for local green manufacturing and targeted financing mechanisms like green credit guarantees and tax relief for clean production investments,”. He added that industry is ready to lead Kenya’s green transition, but only if enabled through deliberate, coordinated action.

Manufacturers, in their dual role as both producers and users of energy, have reiterated the need to address the high cost of electricity, one of the biggest barriers to competitiveness. This concern was echoed by Genesio Mugo, Chair of the Energy, Electrical and Electronics Sector at KAM, who called for a shift from compliance to transformation in how industry approaches energy use.

“It is no longer enough to retrofit lighting or optimize boilers; we must power entire industrial parks with renewable energy, adopt circular economy solutions, and embed sustainability into the DNA of our manufacturing systems,” he emphasized.

He reiterated that while bold national targets such as universal access to clean cooking by 2028 and 100% renewable electricity by 2030 are commendable, they must be backed by practical, inclusive action.

“A clean energy future cannot be a privilege of the few. It must be a right for all,” he stated, pointing out that 7.4 million SMEs and countless women-led enterprises still face barriers such as high electricity tariffs, lack of access to green finance, and limited technical support.

The Expo, held ahead of the 21st Edition of the Energy Management Awards (EMA) taking place on 30th May 2025, brings together stakeholders from government, private sector, academia, and civil society. They came together explore solutions under the theme Beyond Energy Efficiency: Inclusive Solutions for a Sustainable Future.

Through KAM’s Centre for Energy Efficiency and Conservation (CEEC), manufacturers have already conducted over 2,000 energy audits, helping industries cut energy costs and emissions. Past EMA winners have collectively saved over 2,000 gigawatt hours of energy, equivalent to Ksh. 15.5 billion in savings from about 500 companies.

As the Clean Energy Expo continues, manufacturers are calling for deeper partnerships and deliberate policy frameworks to scale clean energy adoption across the board. The event now shifts focus to the Energy Management Awards, where outstanding companies will be recognized for their role in shaping Kenya’s sustainable energy future.