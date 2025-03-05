Shares

The Kenya Fashion and Design Week held today was a celebration of creativity, sustainability, and industrial transformation, bringing together key stakeholders from the textile, apparel, leather, and footwear industries.

This year’s edition, themed Empowering Kenya’s Fashion Industry Through Sustainability, Innovation, and Collaboration, highlighted the role of local production, value chain integration, and policy-driven industrial growth in positioning Kenya as a fashion hub.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chief Executive, Tobias Alando, emphasized the need to support local industries by reducing over-reliance on imports and promoting policies that encourage sustainable fashion. “We can import what we cannot produce locally. However, when we consume local goods, we directly create jobs for our brothers and sisters. Let us support and buy our local products because excessive importation creates an economic imbalance,” he stated.

Mr. Alando further addressed the mitumba (second-hand clothing) challenge, highlighting how policy shifts have disadvantaged local manufacturers while favouring second-hand imports.

“Kenya’s textile sector was once a powerhouse, providing thousands of jobs. However, the growing dominance of second-hand clothing coupled with uneven taxation has stifled local production. We must find a balanced approach that protects our industry while ensuring affordability for consumers,” he added.

From a manufacturing perspective, KAM Local Textiles and Apparel Sector Chairperson, Jayesh Shah, highlighted concerns over the high cost of cargo, the impact of African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and illicit trade, which continue to pose challenges to the sector’s growth. “AGOA has been instrumental in expanding Kenya’s export market, but uncertainties surrounding its future are causing jitters in the apparel sector. To remain competitive, we need robust policies that will support industrial resilience beyond AGOA,” he stated.

Mr. Shah also pointed out that while Kenyan textile industries still import some fabrics, there is a need for an all-inclusive policy framework that strengthens local production while allowing strategic imports where necessary. “Strengthening measures against illicit trade and addressing high cargo costs will be key to ensuring that our fashion and textile industry thrives,” he added.

Representing the State Department for Industry, Industrialisation Secretary, Prof. Erastus Gatebe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting cotton farmers and facilitating market access for Kenyan designers. “The government is working closely with cotton farmers to revitalize local textile production and ensure a steady supply of raw materials. Additionally, we are facilitating market access to ensure Kenyan designers and manufacturers can reach global markets and establish Kenya as a strong fashion and textile hub,” he noted.

The logistics sector is playing a vital role in transforming Kenya’s fashion industry into a globally competitive market. DHL Commercial Manager, Edna Kerubo, outlined DHL’s commitment to sustainability and its efforts to make global trade accessible and affordable for local designers and manufacturers.

“At DHL, we believe that sustainability is a journey, not a destination. We are taking active steps by electrifying our fleet for last-mile delivery, incorporating carbon-efficient designs in our buildings, and utilizing clean fuel in shipping operations to reduce our environmental footprint,” she stated.

Looking ahead, this event will be held annually, serving as a platform for industry leaders, designers, manufacturers, and policymakers to come together and shape the future of fashion in Kenya.

This event was held in partnership with The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office through TradeMark Africa, DHL, IDH and the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI).