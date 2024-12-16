Shares

The Government of Tanzania, through the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), has launched a €15 million, four-year project funded by the European Union (EU) to enhance the efficiency of the Dar es Salaam Port. It will also improve trade facilitation, and transform urban mobility across East and Central Africa’s trade corridors.

The initiative, implemented by TradeMark Africa (TMA), the Port of Antwerp, and UN-Habitat, with management support from Enabel, seeks to address significant barriers to trade and transport along the Dar and Central Corridors.

As a critical gateway for Tanzania and its landlocked neighbours, the Dar es Salaam Port plays a vital role in regional trade. However, persistent inefficiencies and barriers have hindered its ability to operate at full potential. This project directly addresses these challenges focusing on port optimisation, trade facilitation, and urban mobility enhancements.

The signing ceremony, held at the Tanzania Ports Authority’s Headquarters on 11 December 2024, brought together high-level representatives from the European Union, TPA, and the Ministries of Transport and Finance, underpinning the strong partnerships driving this ambitious undertaking.

Plasduce Mbossa, Director General of Tanzania Ports Authority, expressed confidence in the initiative: “We commend the partnership dedicated to enhancing the performance of the Port of Dar es Salaam. We are optimistic that this project will deliver transformative interventions to improve the port’s operations and efficiency. Our gratitude goes to the European Union for funding this vital initiative. TPA will remain committed to supporting effective implementation of this project.”

The project is built around three core pillars, each addressing distinct trade ecosystem challenges. The Port of Antwerp leads efforts to optimise port operations, ensuring smoother trade flows through operational improvements. TradeMark Africa drives the trade facilitation pillar, focusing on eliminating barriers, digitising customs processes, integrating systems, and improving infrastructure for handling perishables. With €4.2 million allocated to this component, the interventions aim to reduce the time and cost of goods movement. UN-Habitat oversees urban mobility initiatives, aimed at improving the efficient movement of goods and people in the port’s surrounding areas, a crucial enabler of trade efficiency.

Hans Stausboll, Acting Director Africa, Directorate-General for International Partnerships at the European Union, emphasised the broader significance of the project, stating: “We are proud to support this transformative project aimed at enhancing trade flows through the Port of Dar es Salaam. The collaboration between TradeMark Africa, the Port of Antwerp, and UN-Habitat with management support from Enabel exemplifies the power of partnerships in delivering impactful initiatives. Through the planned interventions, we anticipate significant improvements in corridor efficiencies, driving increased trade and economic growth through the port.”