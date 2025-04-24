Shares

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), in partnership with Danish Industries East Africa, launched the Route to Market (RTM) Strategy 2025–2027. The strategy is a blueprint aimed at positioning Kenya as a global exporter of high quality goods.

The RTM Strategy marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s industrial journey. It aligns with national priorities, including the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and the Fourth Medium-Term Plan (MTP-IV), while responding directly to the shifting dynamics of international trade.

The strategy is not just about increasing exports, it is about reshaping how Kenyan products access and thrive in global markets. Speaking at the event, KAM Chief Executive Tobias Alando emphasized “Trade is no longer just about what you sell, but how you move, measure, certify, and connect. This strategy ensures Kenya is not left reacting to the world; we are helping shape it.”

Mr Alando observed that the launch of the RTM Strategy comes at a critical juncture, as countries grapple with various trade related challenges, including an uncertain future on AGOA, pressure on global logistics, and tightening climate regulations across major markets.

“Therefore, Kenya needs to be proactive, not reactive. Readiness today means a digitally armed exporter, backed by a responsive state, empowered with real-time intelligence, and bold enough to compete on a global stage,” Alando added.

The Principal Secretary, State Department of MSMEs Development at the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSME Development, Susan Mang’eni reiterated government’s commitment to enhancing MSME growth through various initiatives among them the development of the Draft MSME Policy, saying, “The Policy aims to integrate government priorities including value chain approach and cluster development amongst others.”

As Africa embraces the promise of AfCFTA, the RTM Strategy also serves as Kenya’s gateway to intra-African trade. But the challenge is clear.

“Africa has 17% of the world’s population yet contributes only 3% of global manufactured goods. Intra-Africa trade stands at just 15%. We have a responsibility as Africans to remove non-tariff barriers and trade more among ourselves. This strategy begins to answer that call.” noted Dr. Juma Mukhwana, CBS, Principal Secretary, State Department for Industry.

At the centre of the RTM Strategy are five interconnected pillars, all anchored by a strong digitization agenda:

1. Market Diversification and Trade Agreement Utilization: Calls for Kenya to expand its export footprint beyond traditional destinations, leveraging instruments such as African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the EU-EPA, AGOA, and COMESA to unlock new and underutilized markets.

2. Digital Preparedness and Trade Intelligence: This pillar focuses on launching a centralized digital platform that equips exporters with real-time data, market insights, and readiness tools. Pillar three addresses Compliance, Sustainability, and Standards, strengthening Kenya’s ability to meet international benchmarks such as ISO and HACCP, while enhancing transparency and traceability to satisfy eco-conscious consumers.

3. Financial Resilience and Risk Mitigation: Aims to improve access to trade finance, de-risk cross-border transactions, and support exporters in navigating global shocks.

4. Enhancing Exports through Clusters and Value Addition: This pillar envisions a Kenya that does not just export raw materials but adds value locally. Through Special Economic Zones and export clusters, this pillar will help Kenyan industries scale up and move up the value chain.

