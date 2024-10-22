Shares

I&M Bank has officially opened five new branches in Narok, Busia, Ruiru, Kiambu County’s Tatu City, and Embu, bringing the bank’s total branch network to 52, across 16 counties.

The new branches are part of the bank’s continued expansion drive that aims to enhance access to financial services in growing urban centers and underbanked regions.

In Narok and Embu, I&M Bank will support the agricultural and livestock economy, while Busia, a key trading hub near the Uganda border will benefit from enhanced cross-border commerce. Tatu City and Ruiru, both rapidly industrializing, will see financial solutions tailored to local businesses and homeowners.

The full-service branches boast a comprehensive range of offerings including self-service machines, business loans, agricultural financing, personal banking, and cross-border transaction support. These offerings will ensure that I&M Bank plays a key role in the economic development of these locations.

Commenting on the opening of the new branches, Gul Khan, CEO of I&M Bank said, “We are excited to extend our reach into these vibrant business hubs and look forward to supporting the local communities through job creation and financial solutions, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises which are the backbone of our economy. Our wide-ranging, fit-for-purpose trade financing and agribusiness propositions are set to boost Narok and Embu’s agricultural sector and Busia’s trade activities. In Tatu City and Ruiru, we look forward to partnering with industries and businesses to drive economic empowerment and wealth creation across the supply value chain.”

On his part, speaking at the Busia branch opening ceremony, the Chief Guest and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chairman for Western and Nyanza Regions said, “At KAM, we are dedicated to supporting manufacturers by advocating for a conducive business environment, enhancing capacity-building and forging strategic partnerships. I&M Bank’s growing footprint will be an essential partner in enabling manufacturers to embrace sustainability, scale their operations, and contribute to job creation in this region. We are honoured to be associated with a bank that has continually demonstrated its commitment to delivering financial solutions to all Kenyans.”