The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) and Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) have launched the Business Guide on Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Law in Kenya.

The Business Guide simplifies the legal framework governing anti-corruption and economic crimes and provides a powerful tool for judicial officers and businesses in combating corruption.

KAM has had a long-standing partnership with the judiciary having collaborated on various initiatives. This includes development of the Commercial Law Guidebook which provides a simplified understanding of the judicial process governing commercial disputes.

Another initiative is the development of the Guidebook on Company and Corporate Insolvency Law, which condensed the Companies Act 2015 and Insolvency Act 2015 into user-friendly quick reference material for judges and judicial officers dealing with commercial and corporate law disputes.

A member of the Business Court Users Committee that aims to push for better service delivery by the Commercial Division of the Milimani Court. The Court was formed to handle business disputes.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Hon. Lady Justice Martha K. Koome, EGH said,

“This Business Guide on Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Law in Kenya represents the fruition of a collaboration between the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, demonstrating how partnerships between the Judiciary and the private sector can produce tools that serve to strengthen our justice system. The Guide demystifies the legal frameworks governing anti-corruption and economic crimes, offering accessible insights into the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and other relevant laws.”

Also present at the launch, KAM Acting CEO, Tobias Alando, noted, “Corruption increases the cost of doing business, through the unnecessary hurdles experienced when acquiring licenses and other key services from the government and other key institutions. This reduces investor confidence, by both local and international investors. Kenya has a robust legal and regulatory framework, that if fully implemented, will elevate Kenya to be one of the least corrupt countries in the world. The guide is an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to navigate the complex regulatory landscape while upholding integrity and compliance.”