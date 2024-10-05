Shares

MultiChoice Talent Factory, in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Kenya Film Commission (KFC), hosted Kenya’s first two-day Masterclass tackling Intimacy Coordination and Safety on Production Sets.

The workshop, which took place on 1st and 2nd October, brought over 100 industry stakeholders from across East Africa to address the critical safety challenges faced in film and television productions involving intimate scenes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop, MTF Eastern Africa Academy Director Victoria Goro underscored the importance of creating a safer and respectful working environment for actors and crew members saying “Following a survey that highlighted the prevalence of sexual harassment and concerns surrounding intimate scenes in Kenyan film productions, we felt a strong responsibility to address these critical issues. With a significant number of young women pursuing careers in the film industry, it was imperative to initiate a dialogue on safety and well-being on set. This Masterclass provided a platform for industry professionals to learn best practices, foster a culture of respect, and ensure that intimate scenes are filmed in a safe and ethical manner.”

On his part, GIZ Country Director Bodo Immink said “We are thrilled to have supported the film industry in Kenya, Rwanda, and Ghana through this Masterclass on Intimacy Coordination and Safety on Set. By bringing together industry professionals, we have not only raised awareness about critical safety issues but also generated valuable insights and actionable steps. Moving forward, we aim to continue collaborating with all stakeholders to implement these recommendations and ensure lasting positive change in the film industry.”

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase added “Kenya Film Commission is committed to advancing the professionalism of the film industry. By hosting this Masterclass, we address a crucial aspect of production that often goes overlooked. We believe that it is important to empower the young professionals in the industry with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate intimacy related storytelling with respect and sensitivity.”

The MultiChoice Talent Factory is an education programme that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa, through an accredited 12-month immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

Sixty young candidates get the chance to hone their skills alongside industry greats. The year-long funded programme is offered through accredited regional MTF Academies based in Kenya (for East Africa), Nigeria (for West Africa) and Zambia (for Southern Africa) in partnership with respected local academic institutions.