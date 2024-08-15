Shares

The Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) program is calling out for entries to the Class of 2025. The program is offers aspiring filmmakers across Eastern Africa a chance to hone their skills and build successful careers in the film and television industry.

Whether you’re a young professional looking to change careers and expand your horizons or a newcomer eager to make your mark in the TV & Film industry, MTF welcomes applicants from all backgrounds across the Eastern African region.

Since its inception in 2018, MTF has welcomed 240 students (across Africa) and 80 from the Eastern Africa region giving them an opportunity to pursue their dreams and unleash their potential by providing a platform that nurtures and develops talent across the continent, providing opportunities for growth, networking and success in the entertainment industry.

MTF Eastern Africa Academy Director Victoria Goro, said, ” MultiChoice Talent Factory is more than just a training program; it’s a launchpad for Africa’s next generation of storytellers. We are excited to welcome a new cohort of passionate individuals who will shape the future of African film and television. Through a series of rigorous training programs, participants not only get a chance to sharpen their craft but also gain invaluable insights into the business of filmmaking through a hands-on approach and mentorship from industry experts. Imagine being chosen as one of the participants to learn from some of the industry’s best minds and gaining practical experience in areas such as cinematography, sound design, editing, and more.”

At the end of the programme, top performing students gets opportunities for further training, mentorship, and internship with MTF global partners, such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Indian-based platform Zee World and will also get an opportunity to work on productions in South Africa.

Upon completion students receive accredited and recognized qualifications and get a chance to produce and direct short films showcased on MultiChoice platforms.

Applications are now open and will close on 15 September 2024, if you are interested, please submit your entry here.