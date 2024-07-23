Shares

Multichoice has announced that they will be broadcasting the highly anticipated 2024/25 League Football Season on Showmax Mobile.

From the electrifying drama of the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A to the passionate clashes in the Zambian Super League and Ethiopian Premier League, Kenyan football enthusiasts can look forward to a season brimming with unforgettable moments.

The Premier League, which resumes on Friday, 17th August 2024, with a clash between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford, will take centre stage for most football fans. Can Manchester City win an unprecedented fifth successive title? Or will Arsenal take the final step to become a championship-winning team under Mikel Arteta? How will Liverpool adapt in the post Jurgen Klopp era, and can Chelsea build on the promise they showed at the back end of last season?

For fans of Kylian Mbappe, they will be in for a treat as he’s set to make his debut as a Real Madrid player this season. Will he adapt well to La Liga, or will it take him some time to adjust from the French top-flight? The pressure will be on as well because Los Blancos did the double last season by winning the league and the UEFA Champions League.

Serie A also promises excitement with Internazionale aiming to defend their title against rivals AC Milan and UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta, led by the exceptional Ademola Lookman.

The new season will also be broadcasted on DStv and GOtv platforms offering the front row seat experience for Kenyans.

MultiChoice Kenya’s Managing Director, Nzola Miranda noted, “We are delighted to bring our customers yet another thrilling football season. With an unmatched selection of leagues and tournaments, Showmax Mobile remains the ultimate destination for football fans across Kenya. We are committed to delivering unparalleled viewing experiences to our customers, and this season promises to be one of the most exciting yet.”

“Our goal is to make sure every football fan in Kenya has access to the best football action, and this season is set to be unforgettable,” added Mr. Miranda.

“With Showmax Mobile, GOtv and DStv, we are bringing our customers closer to the heart of football, offering a variety of packages to suit every fan’s needs. This is the season to be connected, to cheer, and to celebrate football with Multichoice Kenya.”

On Showmax Mobile, fans can experience the thrill of the game anytime, anywhere. Download the Showmax app today and stay connected to your favorite teams and players through live matches, highlights, and analysis.

GOtv offers various packages catered to every football fan’s needs. GOtv Max is perfect for Premier League enthusiasts, while GOtv Supa+ brings you Serie A, La Liga, Europa League matches, and a slice of Premier League action. Don’t miss a single moment—reconnect or manage your subscription via the MyGOtv App, available on your mobile app store. Stream all matches on the go with the GOtv Stream App.

For DStv subscribers, stay connected or upgrade your DStv package to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.