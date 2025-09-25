The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has issued a public notice targeting numerous bars across Kenya for causing noise pollution. The authority, which is responsible for enforcing environmental policies, has received a high volume of complaints regarding excessive noise from bars, clubs, and restaurants.
In the notice dated September 8, 2025, NEMA reveals that many of the bars have failed to comply with previous Environmental Restoration Orders. As a result, the authority is now demanding that the listed businesses submit five key documents within seven days. These documents are crucial for demonstrating compliance and include:
- Certificate of incorporation and a list of directors or owners.
- The facility’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) License.
- The most recent Environmental Audit (EA).
- Details of noise pollution control measures currently in place.
- A formal explanation as to why legal action or closure should not be taken against the facility.
The notice serves as a final warning for the establishments to get their affairs in order or face potential closure.
List of bars reported for noise pollution
|No.
|Name of bar
|Location
|1.
|Red Eagle Bar & Restaurant
|Ruiru
|2.
|O.J Club Ruiru
|Ruiru
|3.
|Jamboo Lounge – Cool Breeze Bar
|Opposite Quickmart
|4.
|Clan Lounge
|Kitengela
|5.
|Kettle House
|Muthangari Drive
|6.
|Alfakheer Lounge
|Mirema Drive
|7.
|Emirates Club
|Pipeline
|8.
|Habanos Lounge
|Northern Bypass
|9.
|Bar Next Door
|Kiambu Road
|10.
|Sumo Lounge
|Uthiru
|11.
|Club Image
|Uthiru
|12.
|Quiver Lounge
|Kilimani
|13.
|Bar Next Door
|Kilimani
|14.
|Noir Gallery/Club
|Kilimani
|15.
|Quiver Lounge
|Eastlands
|16.
|Speedy bar and restaurant
|Watamu
|17.
|K-Hood Club
|Nairobi
|18.
|Aviator Airport 44
|Githurai 44
|19.
|Edu’s Bar
|Kilimani
|20.
|Kosta Bar & Restaurant
|Thome, 1st Avenue
|21.
|Status Lounge
|Ruaka
|22.
|Infusion Lounge
|Ruaka
|23.
|Take-off Club
|Astrol, Bypass
|24.
|Club Ibiza
|Rongai
|25.
|Clarence Hotel
|Brookside, Westlands
|26.
|Alaska Lounge & Grill
|Syokimau
|27.
|Zuri Lounge
|Shanzu Road, Spring Valley
|28.
|Smoke Yard Lounge
|Gateway Mall
|29.
|Tamz Club
|Gateway Mall
|30.
|Roho Safi Club
|Mawego road, Homa Bay
|31.
|Pre-town Bar
|Naivasha Road
|32.
|Winmam Bar
|Bunyala, Busia
|33.
|Mchana Restaurant
|Ngong Road
|34.
|Tumaini Mart
|Mwiki, Kasarani
|35.
|Airport Club
|Kahawa West
|36.
|Stable Anchor
|Githurai 45
|37.
|Kijito Green Club
|Kahawa West, along Kamiti Road
|38.
|Funcity Hotel
|Utawala
|39.
|Club 030
|Utarwet Town
|40.
|Ibury Lounge
|Riverside Drive
|41.
|Timber Pub
|Oyugis Town
|42.
|Bwibo Club
|Kanjata Road, Lavington
|43.
|Gee Lounge
|Kaaga, Meru
|44.
|Cruz Lounge
|Webuye
|45.
|Replay Club
|Muthithi Road
|46.
|Club Koshers Bistro
|Gacharage
|47.
|V-Spot Club
|Thika Town
|48.
|Cocktails & Dreams Pub
|Thika Road
|49.
|Club Down Town
|Nanyuki
|50.
|V Club
|Imara Daima
|51.
|KAPU Supermarket
|Githurai 44
|52.
|Old Donholm Bar
|Donholm Shopping Centre
|53.
|Manyatta Club
|Beach Road, Diani
|54.
|Mamba Village
|Mombasa
|55.
|Baracuda Bar
|Off Shelly Beach
|56.
|Florida Club
|Kamenu, Embu
|57.
|ABC Pre-game Lounge
|Naivasha Road
|58.
|Lions Club
|Kakamega
|59.
|Paris Club
|Lang’ata Road
|60.
|Kijito Gardens
|Kahawa West
|61.
|County Club
|Kiburo, Kirinyaga
|62.
|Butwani Place
|Malindi
|63.
|Kareme Bar and Restaurant
|Juja
|64.
|Abol Cafe
|Jamhuri Phase 2
|65.
|Club Carwash
|Gede, Watamu
|66.
|Fry’s Inn Restaurant
|Kinyanjui Road
|67.
|Cavali @ the Manor
|Westlands
|68.
|Temperature Club
|Mikindani
|69.
|Munchden Bar & Grill
|Kinoo
|70.
|The Place
|Along Embu – Kiritiri Road
|71.
|Kifaru Place
|Mombasa Road
|72.
|Café Deli
|Rubis, Koinange Street
|73.
|Monaco Club
|Opposite Village Market
|74.
|Coyote Haven Bridge Limited
|Lavington
|75.
|Milimani Bar
|Kausyani B, Machakos
|76.
|Maku Pap
|Kausyani B, Machakos
|77.
|Joska Bar
|Kausyani B, Machakos
|78.
|Nova Club
|Ruaka
|79.
|Makeshift Club
|Thome
|80.
|Sports Club
|Nanyuki Bongo Court
|81.
|Kathekani Bar
|Mutindwa Road, Umoja 1
|82.
|Freetown Club
|Naivasha Road
|83.
|Pamoja Court Field
|Umoja 2
|84.
|Eagles Bar
|Kambiri Junction, Kakamega
|85.
|4 Tees Hotel
|Rongai
|86.
|Charina Club
|Umoja
|87.
|Miami Club
|Umoja
|88.
|Tulia House (Backpackers)
|Nyali, Mombasa
|89.
|Slide Pub
|Kawangware 46
|90.
|Trojan Restaurant
|James Gichuru Road
|91.
|Backyard Club
|Tassia, Embakasi
|92.
|Kivulini Restaurant
|Karen
|93.
|Ozalia Square
|General Mathenge
|94.
|Likizo House, Galu
|Diani
|95.
|Backyard Lounge
|Chania Avenue
|96.
|Big smoke Club
|Nandi Road
|97.
|Pre- game Lounge
|Naivasha Road
|98.
|Egesa villa Club
|Umoja 1
|99.
|Space mall Club
|Umoja
|100.
|Six-pack Governor
|Umoja
|101.
|Illusion Lounge
|syokimau
|102.
|Club 1824
|Langata
|103.
|Kengele’s Holding
|Lavington
|104.
|IBIZA Club
|Lavington
|105.
|213 Lavington Club
|Opposite lavington
|106.
|Boba Drinks and Cafe
|Shujaa mall Kilimani
|107.
|LA Baita Lounge
|Upper Hill