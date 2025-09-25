Shares

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has issued a public notice targeting numerous bars across Kenya for causing noise pollution. The authority, which is responsible for enforcing environmental policies, has received a high volume of complaints regarding excessive noise from bars, clubs, and restaurants.

In the notice dated September 8, 2025, NEMA reveals that many of the bars have failed to comply with previous Environmental Restoration Orders. As a result, the authority is now demanding that the listed businesses submit five key documents within seven days. These documents are crucial for demonstrating compliance and include:

Certificate of incorporation and a list of directors or owners.

The facility’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) License.

The most recent Environmental Audit (EA).

Details of noise pollution control measures currently in place.

A formal explanation as to why legal action or closure should not be taken against the facility.

The notice serves as a final warning for the establishments to get their affairs in order or face potential closure.

List of bars reported for noise pollution