The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has issued a public notice targeting numerous bars across Kenya for causing noise pollution. The authority, which is responsible for enforcing environmental policies, has received a high volume of complaints regarding excessive noise from bars, clubs, and restaurants.

In the notice dated September 8, 2025, NEMA reveals that many of the bars have failed to comply with previous Environmental Restoration Orders. As a result, the authority is now demanding that the listed businesses submit five key documents within seven days. These documents are crucial for demonstrating compliance and include:

  • Certificate of incorporation and a list of directors or owners.
  • The facility’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) License.
  • The most recent Environmental Audit (EA).
  • Details of noise pollution control measures currently in place.
  • A formal explanation as to why legal action or closure should not be taken against the facility.

The notice serves as a final warning for the establishments to get their affairs in order or face potential closure.

List of bars reported for noise pollution

 

No. Name of bar Location
1. Red Eagle Bar & Restaurant Ruiru
2. O.J Club Ruiru Ruiru
3. Jamboo Lounge – Cool Breeze Bar Opposite Quickmart
4. Clan Lounge Kitengela
5. Kettle House Muthangari Drive
6. Alfakheer Lounge Mirema Drive
7. Emirates Club Pipeline
8. Habanos Lounge Northern Bypass
9. Bar Next Door Kiambu Road
10. Sumo Lounge Uthiru
11. Club Image Uthiru
12. Quiver Lounge Kilimani
13. Bar Next Door Kilimani
14. Noir Gallery/Club Kilimani
15. Quiver Lounge Eastlands
16. Speedy bar and restaurant Watamu
17. K-Hood Club Nairobi
18. Aviator Airport 44 Githurai 44
19. Edu’s Bar Kilimani
20. Kosta Bar & Restaurant Thome, 1st Avenue
21. Status Lounge Ruaka
22. Infusion Lounge Ruaka
23. Take-off Club Astrol, Bypass
24. Club Ibiza Rongai
25. Clarence Hotel Brookside, Westlands
26. Alaska Lounge & Grill Syokimau
27. Zuri Lounge Shanzu Road, Spring Valley
28. Smoke Yard Lounge Gateway Mall
29. Tamz Club Gateway Mall
30. Roho Safi Club Mawego road, Homa Bay
31. Pre-town Bar Naivasha Road
32. Winmam Bar Bunyala, Busia
33. Mchana Restaurant Ngong Road
34. Tumaini Mart Mwiki, Kasarani
35. Airport Club Kahawa West
36. Stable Anchor Githurai 45
37. Kijito Green Club Kahawa West, along Kamiti Road
38. Funcity Hotel Utawala
39. Club 030 Utarwet Town
40. Ibury Lounge Riverside Drive
41. Timber Pub Oyugis Town
42. Bwibo Club Kanjata Road, Lavington
43. Gee Lounge Kaaga, Meru
44. Cruz Lounge Webuye
45. Replay Club Muthithi Road
46. Club Koshers Bistro Gacharage
47. V-Spot Club Thika Town
48. Cocktails & Dreams Pub Thika Road
49. Club Down Town Nanyuki
50. V Club Imara Daima
51. KAPU Supermarket Githurai 44
52. Old Donholm Bar Donholm Shopping Centre
53. Manyatta Club Beach Road, Diani
54. Mamba Village Mombasa
55. Baracuda Bar Off Shelly Beach
56. Florida Club Kamenu, Embu
57. ABC Pre-game Lounge Naivasha Road
58. Lions Club Kakamega
59. Paris Club Lang’ata Road
60. Kijito Gardens Kahawa West
61. County Club Kiburo, Kirinyaga
62. Butwani Place Malindi
63. Kareme Bar and Restaurant Juja
64. Abol Cafe Jamhuri Phase 2
65. Club Carwash Gede, Watamu
66. Fry’s Inn Restaurant Kinyanjui Road
67. Cavali @ the Manor Westlands
68. Temperature Club Mikindani
69. Munchden Bar & Grill Kinoo
70. The Place Along Embu – Kiritiri Road
71. Kifaru Place Mombasa Road
72. Café Deli Rubis, Koinange Street
73. Monaco Club Opposite Village Market
74. Coyote Haven Bridge Limited Lavington
75. Milimani Bar Kausyani B, Machakos
76. Maku Pap Kausyani B, Machakos
77. Joska Bar Kausyani B, Machakos
78. Nova Club Ruaka
79. Makeshift Club Thome
80. Sports Club Nanyuki Bongo Court
81. Kathekani Bar Mutindwa Road, Umoja 1
82. Freetown Club Naivasha Road
83. Pamoja Court Field Umoja 2
84. Eagles Bar Kambiri Junction, Kakamega
85. 4 Tees Hotel Rongai
86. Charina Club Umoja
87. Miami Club Umoja
88. Tulia House (Backpackers) Nyali, Mombasa
89. Slide Pub Kawangware 46
90. Trojan Restaurant James Gichuru Road
91. Backyard Club Tassia, Embakasi
92. Kivulini Restaurant Karen
93. Ozalia Square General Mathenge
94. Likizo House, Galu Diani
95. Backyard Lounge Chania Avenue
96. Big smoke Club Nandi Road
97. Pre- game Lounge Naivasha Road
98. Egesa villa Club Umoja 1
99. Space mall Club Umoja
100. Six-pack Governor Umoja
101. Illusion Lounge syokimau
102. Club 1824 Langata
103. Kengele’s Holding Lavington
104. IBIZA Club Lavington
105. 213 Lavington Club Opposite lavington
106. Boba Drinks and Cafe Shujaa mall Kilimani
107. LA Baita Lounge Upper Hill