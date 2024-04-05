Shares

I&M Foundation and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) have announced a partnership agreement for the restoration of the Ngong Road Forest. According to the agreement, the I&M Foundation will invest a total of Ksh 162 million over a period of three years to complete the project.

The project, comprising of three phases, will cover fencing and infrastructure rehabilitation, restoration of degraded forest areas and scaling of seedling production, and mobility and security facilitation.

The key initiatives include the fencing of the sanctuary section of Ngong Road Forest, a 14 km stretch across the informal settlement of Kibera, and the Southern Bypass at Karen. Construction of a modern ablution block at the Kibera boundary, provision of an internal security trail, growing of trees in the degraded forest areas, scaling up the nursery, construction of living quarters for rangers, and restoration of event grounds will also be covered.

Speaking while announcing the partnership with KFS Group Executive Director at I&M Group and I&M Foundation Director Mr. Sarit Raja-Shah said, “The restoration of the Ngong Road Forest is of significant importance to us given our commitment to Environmental Conservation for which we have so far invested over Ksh 60 million through the I&M Foundation in Kenya over the last 3 years. This project will not only be a restoration of a major ecosystem but will also provide Nairobi residents with a safe space for social and physical activities like walking, running and hosting private events.”

At the same event, the KFS Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko, lauded I&M Foundation’s approach saying, “We have found a partner that values a transparent and participatory process in the delivery of this project whose primary objectives are to combat climate change, conserve a vital ecosystem in our city and provide relief to Karura forest from a social recreation perspective.”

KFS is mandated with enhancing the development, conservation and management of the National Forest resources. The agency also assists County Governments to develop and manage forest resources on community and private lands for the equitable benefit of present and future generations.