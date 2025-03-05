Shares

I&M Bank has announced the opening of a new branch in Mtwapa with the branch announcing that it plans to launch others branches soon.

I&M Bank is accelerating its retail expansion under the iMara Strategy (2024-2026) with plans to unveil nine new branches in the first quarter of 2025. This initiative builds upon last year’s momentum, which saw the lender extend its footprint into four new counties. The latest phase, targeting key economic zones across the country, underscores the Bank’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s burgeoning business hubs and enhancing access to banking services for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and retail customers.

Driven by rapid urbanisation and increased commercial activity, this expansion will bring the Bank’s total branch network to 61 branches across 21 counties.

This year’s expansion drive commenced with the opening of the Mtwapa Branch in Kilifi County, marking the 9th branch in the Coastal region and a significant milestone in I&M Bank’s growth journey.

Speaking during the official opening of the Mtwapa Branch along the Malindi-Mombasa Highway, on Saturday 1st March, Gul Khan, CEO of I&M Bank, stated, “Mtwapa is an economic powerhouse with a thriving business community, and we are excited to be part of its growth story. The Coastal people are known for their warmth, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit, which have made this region a hybrid hub of both commerce and culture. Our new branch will provide innovative financial solutions that cater to individuals, businesses and investors, reinforcing our commitment to catalysing Kenya’s economic development.”

The new Mtwapa branch promises to offer retail and MSME banking services, including business financing, trade services, investment solutions and digital banking platforms designed to enhance customer convenience.

The Chief Guest at the branch opening ceremony and Chairperson of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI), Mombasa Chapter Abud Said, highlighted the significance of I&M Bank’s expansion in Mtwapa saying, “I&M Bank has demonstrated true commitment to the growth of small businesses in the Coast region. We are proud to witness its Management translating their promises into tangible action. This continued support is strengthening trust and driving sustainable economic progress in our community.”

As part of this expansion drive, I&M Bank is also strengthening its presence across Central, Nairobi, and Western regions to address critical gaps in financial access and tailored banking solutions. In Nairobi, new branches in Kawangware and ABC Mall on Waiyaki Way, which were officially launched on Tuesday 4th March 2025 will enhance access to banking services in high-traffic urban areas facilitating trade and supporting enterprise growth.

In Central, new branches in Kenol, Meru Makutano and Embu will serve the rapidly growing commercial hubs, meeting the evolving needs of businesses and communities. Upcoming branches in Kericho, Bungoma and Kakamega, will serve the larger Western region, will focus on cross-border trade and supporting agribusinesses as part of the lender’s broader sustainable financing agenda.

Four of the new branches have been constructed using repurposed end-of-life shipping containers, ensuring minimal environmental impact compared to traditional brick and mortar structures. “By adopting modular container branches, we are reducing our carbon footprint while maintaining the highest standards of banking infrastructure,” said Stanley Gachoki, Head of Distribution & Premium Banking. “This initiative is in line with our sustainability action plan, which prioritises building a sustainable business and embedding responsible environmental practices in our operations.”